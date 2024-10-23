Julie Bowen Teases Happy Gilmore 2 Cast and How 'Excited' She Is About Getting 'De-Aged' (Exclusive)

Getty/Toofab

Not even Julie Bowen knows the whole cast list for Happy Gilmore 2.

While walking the red carpet for the Weekend in Taipei premiere in Los Angeles, Bowen told TooFab exclusively how the cast list is hidden from the stars themselves.

"Travis Kelce, I know he's been in the press, so I know I'm allowed to confirm that, but the cast list is coded. So it'll say like, 'bus boy.' And you get there and you go, 'That's like a major huge [star], you just sold out SoFi,'" Bowen told TooFab exclusively.

"I can't say who the people are because I'll get in trouble," she said before adding that, "the busboy has sold out many places, I'll tell you that."

It's been nearly 30 years since Happy Gilmore came out in 1996, and Bowen, who is back on set with Adam Sandler, said that while filming the sequel is making her feel nostalgic, it is also making her feel "old."

"Every day I get there, I'm stunned by how many people are there. And I get de-aged. I'm very excited about that," the 54-year-old star said.

"I just feel old. Mostly I feel old. No, it's very nostalgic. It's everybody's back. It's really fun. I mean, except for those who have passed. And it's just, it's joyful. Being with Adam is joyful."

The sequel to the comedy classic finds Bowen reprising her role as Virginia Venit from the 1996 film; with Sandler and Christopher McDonald returning alongside confirmed newcomers Margaret Qualley, Bad Bunny and Kelce.

In August 2024, Sandler teased a little bit about the plot on Travis and Jason Kelce's New Heights podcast.

"The movie itself picks up from an older guy who played golf a long time. Some stuff goes on in his life, and he's different and he's a bit of a mess," Sandler said. "And then we try to get his life cooking again."

The 58-year-old also revealed that there was initital talks of the Kansas City Chiefs tight end playing Sandler's son in the film.

"We were talking about you playing my son while we were writing it," Sandler said to Travis on the podcast. "Literally like six months ago, we were like, 'Imagine if Travis was my first baby, how funny that would be? Just a badass.'"

Meanwhile Qualley revealed to Entertainment Tonight that she "begged" Sandler to have a role.

"I just did a couple of days on it because I’m the biggest Adam Sandler fan in the world, so I begged him for a part, and he’s the best, he’s the nicest guy in the world so he had empathy for me," Qualley recently told the publication.

While Bad Bunny's role is still under wraps -- confirmed by Deadline in September -- the Puerto Rican rapper did happen to sell out SoFi in 2022 ... just saying.

Bowen was on hand for the Weekend in Taipei premiere to support young actor, Wyatt Yang's film debut.

"I have known him [Yang] since he was four years old," Bowen told TooFab exclusively.

"He was in class with all my kids. And when his parents called and said, 'He might be able to do this movie. What do you think? Is it going to be bad for him?' And I'm like, 'No, it'll be great for him. He's going to be amazing. Just get a lawyer,'" Bowen shared.

As for if Bowen gave Yang any acting advice: "He didn't need any. He is a performer. I wasn't worried about him at all."

With Halloween nearing, the Modern Family star's character Claire Dunphy was known for going all out for the holiday. However, in reality Bowen is not its biggest fan.

When asked about her plans for the holiday, she told TooFab, "I might be on an airplane. So, dressing up as a sleeping tourist. No, I don't love Halloween. It's true. It's true. I don't."

Weekend in Taipei opens in theaters November 8.