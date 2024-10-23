Man Sentenced for Allegedly Killing His Ex, Her Mother, Attempting to Kill His Baby to Avoid Child Support

GoFundMe / Metropolitan Police Department

The man allegedly orchestrated a meetup with his 4-month-old son's mother -- and an hour later opened fire on her, her mother, and her sister before setting fire to the apartment and leaving the baby inside when he left.

A man from Clinton, Maryland is now looking at a 68-year stretch in prison after he allegedly killed two women and attempted to kill his own son after orchestrating a meeting for the first time -- all to avoid paying child support, according to prosecutors.

Federal prosecutors painted the grim picture in the trial against Keanan Turner, 35, who was convicted of an elaborate and brutal plan to get out of his responsibilities as a father by purportedly attempting to kill everyone involved. The alleged plan was at least partially responsible.

Turner was found guilty on two counts of first-degree murder while armed with aggravated circumstances, assault with intent to kill while armed, aggravated assault while armed, attempted first degree murder of a minor, second degree cruelty to children, arson, and destruction of property.

Additionally, he was convicted on four counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime of violence, and carrying a pistol without a license.

According to the United States Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia, the suspect showed a "complete lack of remorse" for the crimes for which he was convicted in the years since that deadly day.

Murder & Attempted Murder

According to federal prosecutors, Turner's attempts to avoid paternal responsibilities began the moment he found out the child's mother, Ebony Wright, was pregnant. As detailed in a press release from the Justice Department, he reportedly asked her to have an abortion, and when she refused, he stopped talking to her.

It was Wright who re-established contact when she filed for legal custody and child support in a lawsuit against Turner. In response, Turner reached out on April 21, 2021, and asked her to meet with him so he could meet his 4-month-old son Grayson for the first time, per Fox affiliate WTTG.

Wright was joined by her mother, Wanda Wright, and her sister, Destiny Wright -- identified via a GoFundMe set up in the aftermath of the shootings -- when Turner showed up at her apartment in Washington, D.C.

An hour after arriving and meeting his son for the first time, the prosecution said that Turner excused himself to the bathroom only to return with a gun. Prosecutors said he immediately shot Ebony in the head while she was holding the baby, and then her mother in the back of the head.

He then reportedly went to a back bedroom where he shot Destiny in the face, per prosecutors. He then purportedly set the custody and child support paperwork on fire, as well as the whole apartment, leaving his baby there in what the press release announcing his sentence reported as "an attempt to kill his own child."

Police said that his attempt to remove a Ring camera from the front door ultimately helped lead to his arrest because he was both unsuccessful, and he revealed a unique tattoo on his arm in the effort, per People.

Destiny Saves Baby

While Ebony and Wanda died, Destiny survived her shooting. The college student at North Carolina A&T told authorities that she heard the baby crying in the living room. She was able to make her way to the 4-month-old and escape the burning apartment to call 9-1-1.

Per the GoFundMe set up by Ebony's godmother, Angela Hargrove, Destiny returned to college after the shootings to "make her mother and sister proud." She intends to graduate and raise her nephew, who is non-verbal and has autism.

"Ya’ll know it takes a village to raise a child," wrote Hargrove, who is helping to care for both Destiny and the child. "Please continue to pray and thank God that Justice has been served."