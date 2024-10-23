Fast & Furious' Luke Evans and Sung Kang Talk Epic Fight Scene, Reunion In 'Weekend In Taipei' (Exclusive)

Getty/Toofab

"I hope they'll be very entertained by it... We've swapped roles," Evans told TooFab exclusively before adding where he thinks Owen Shaw has been since the 8th installment of the film franchise.

Attention Fast Family, two of your favorite Fast & Furious icons have reunited for their new film, Weekend in Taipai.

While at the Los Angeles premiere, Luke Evans and Sung Kang told TooFab exclusively how they believe the Fast Family will react to their epic fight scene.

"I hope they'll be very entertained by it because, you know, the bad guy is the good guy and the good guy is the bad guy. So we've swapped roles," Evans told TooFab.

Meanwhile, Kang thinks the fans will just be pleased to see the two together again.

"I think they'll be impressed. I mean, the fights in Fast are really epic. So, gladiator-esque. But, I think everyone's going to be happy that we got to reunite and got to play together," Kang said.

As for the future of their characters in Fast and the Furious, Kang is hoping the Fast Family are still "hungry" for more from the franchise.

"I wonder if the world needs more spin-offs; possibly, right? More backstory, right? But yeah, hopefully the audience is hungry for some more Fast, right? I mean, after 11, maybe people are a little full, but hopefully," Kang said, before adding what he believes his character Han Lue is up to now that he partnered with Deckard Shaw in Fast X.

"I think we would be in some dingy third-world country," he said, "still trying to fight crime the Robin Hood way. Somewhere with cars. Of course. Need the cars."

As for where Evans' Owen Shaw is, the 45-year-old believed Shaw is taking some time to rest.

"Maybe he's on a really big break, having a holiday. I have no idea. Or causing chaos somewhere else in the world," Evans said, before adding that Shaw might be in Ibiza, a favorite spot of Evans and his partner Fran Tomas.

"We have a house there, so we spend time there in the summer and chill out, be beach bums," he told TooFab before adding that his neighbor is James Blunt.

From the creators of Taken and The Transporter, Weekend in Taipei follows John Lawlor [Evans], a former DEA agent who reunites with a former undercover operative in Taipei and revisits their romance, unaware of the dangerous consequences of their past.

Despite the film following the characters for only a "weekend" in Taipei, the cast and crew filmed in the city for three months.

"We squeezed three months of footage into a weekend. But it was great, and it was a lovely experience all around," Evans told TooFab, adding that the long locks his character wears took him back to his days as Gaston in Beauty and the Beast and Bard The Bowman in The Hobbit.

"Yeah, all of those things, Dracula as well, I remember wearing the wig. I'm glad it's a wig and it's not my real hair. It's much easier when somebody else can sort it out."

"My favorite part of this film was actually filming in the city of Taipei. I call Taipei the Asian Hawai'i. People are so sincere and laid back. Everyone feels like they're an uncle or auntie or cousin, a nephew. So the city really embraced us. I've never spent time in Taipei. And just to get that like one-on-one experience being there for such a long time. And most of our crew was from there," Kang said of his time filming.