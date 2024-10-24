Anna Kendrick Recalls Microdosing on Mushrooms with Brittany Snow at Halloween Party

Getty

The Pitch Perfect co-stars' chocolate-bar experience didn't go as planned, with Kendrick urging Late Show viewers to learn from her "mistakes" and "don't do drugs."

Anna Kendrick and Brittany Snow have had their fair share of Halloween fun together.

While appearing on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert Wednesday, the Pitch Perfect star reflected on a 2023 Halloween party with Snow where the pair decided to try microdosing on mushrooms.

"We went to this party and someone asked if I wanted to try microdosing mushrooms. And that's like a thing people do. And I was like, 'Yeah, you know, I'm fun.' And that's how you know you're fun, when you have to say it to a crowd," Kendrick joked.

The 39-year-old actress then detailed what she took, describing it as a "little chocolate bar" where "everybody takes a square," and noted that she ultimately chopped her already-small dose in half.

"And that's the night that I learned that chocolate is not a great delivery system for mushrooms because sometimes it doesn't mix properly and sometimes there can be one little bite that doesn't have a micro-dose, it has a real macrodose," she said, revealing where things took a left turn.

"So I'm at this party and its the first time I ever tried microdosing and I'm just getting so high," she said. "And I start saying, 'Oh no, I'm so high. Oh God I'm so high.' And I just can't stop saying it."

Luckily, Snow had her co-star's back. As Kendrick explained, her "hero" friend realized that she was "tripping balls" and decided to take "a bunch more mushrooms."

"So then just the two of us are in the corner of this party, staring at each other, grinning like the Joker while streaming tears. But we felt great," Kendrick said.

"And I'm just going, 'You're so beautiful,' 'No you're so beautiful,' 'You're so talented,' No you're so talented.' And she had these little jewels on her face for the party and it was blending into the L.A. skyline," she added. "I was like, 'You're a creative genius' and I told her she should remake the film Chinatown. So those were my big revelations from mushrooms."

Kendrick, who appeared on Colbert to promote her directorial debut Woman of the Hour, later joked that her story was for "entertainment purposes only," after host Stephen Colbert asked her if microdosing is legal.

"Learn from my mistakes, kids," she added. "Don't do drugs."

Kendrick spoke about the close bond she's maintained with her Pitch Perfect co-stars during a sit-down with Alex Cooper on Call Her Daddy earlier this week,

"Honestly, I use this word in the truest sense of, uh, like we are a family, like truly in the sense of like, we didn't choose each other like, we didn't ask to be in each other's lives in this way, and we're so bonded," Kendrick shared.