Bunnie XO Says Convicted Murderer Wade Wilson 'Threatened' Her, Gave Her Number to Multiple Women

Getty/Union Correctional Institution Website

Jelly Roll's wife shares audio of her calls with Wilson, who was convicted of murdering two women, one of whom he strangled to death, then ran over "until she looked like spaghetti."

Bunnie XO is opening up about her unsettling exchange with convicted murderer, Wade Wilson.

Bunnie -- who is the wife of country superstar Jelly Roll, and a host of the Dumb Blonde podcast -- was speaking with Wilson for a potential docuseries about his crimes, but said he crossed the line when he allegedly started giving out her phone number to at least five individuals.

"Wade took it upon himself after that first phone call that we had to start giving my phone number out to random women," Bunnie explained on the Oct. 21 episode of her Dumb Blonde podcast. "I was getting so frustrated with all the drama."

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

She said she then hopped on the phone with him again for a recorded conversation -- which she played on the episode -- in which she asked him to "stop getting me in trouble online."

Wade -- who was sentenced to death in August for the 2019 murders of Kristine Melton, 35, and Diane Ruiz, 43 -- admitted in the recording that he had shared her information, but had since stopped.

"I stopped giving out your number," Wade, 30, can be heard saying. "I only did that to like two people."

Bunnie, meanwhile, told listeners it was at least five, adding that she got texts and calls from several random numbers regarding Wilson.

During the tense back and forth, Wade slammed Bunnie for comments he says she made about him to his fans, whom he alleged sent him screenshots of the interactions.

"What was the comment that you made online?" he said. "I literally have a picture of it and it says something to the effect of, 'I need to show these people something about the red flags and warning signs.'"

The podcaster clarified what she meant, explaining that things are "being taken out of context."

"They said, 'Why did you interview Wade Wilson?' And I said, 'Because I think women need to see the red flags and the warning signs of somebody who's as charming as you. I don't think there's anything wrong with it.'"

Bunnie also claimed that Wilson "vaguely threatened" her as things continued to escalate.

"You think I'm infatuated with talking to you? Like it's a big deal to me?" Wilson quipped.

"First of all, I never said that ... these girls are online posting screenshots of things that you have said," Bunnie claimed.

"Listen, me and you both know one thing for sure. And I don't even need to say it. I don't give a f--k about anything," Wilson shot back, before making reference to Bunnie's husband's time behind bars. "You know as well as I know -- I don't know really where you're from or who really people are, your background. I really don't -- but I do know that, if anything, you know some people, maybe I know some people, and everybody's got a past."

He added, "And I'm not talking about motherf--ker sold some f--king drugs and s--it and now motherf--ker's advocating on why not to... f--k all that bro, I'm talking about real people out there, bro."

"And I knew exactly what he was talking about, but I wasn't going to feed into it, 'cause you're not going to threaten me," Bunnie told her listeners.

The incident comes several months after the 44-year-old podcaster faced backlash in June for wanting to bring the inmate onto her podcast, which she now says she regrets.

"I feel bad for even having empathy for anybody other than the victims in this," Bunnie noted during her recent episode. "I always try to see every side of every story, but I didn't know his entire story and I just shouldn't have said what I said without knowing so many of the facts."

Bunnie previously shared why she was interested in bringing him, telling fans she was "fascinated with his story," in a now-deleted TikTok in "How cool would it be if I got to go into the jail and do a sit down with him and do a podcast?"

After being called insensitive by her fans and followers, Bunnie apologized for the backlash she received.

"I think anybody who has followed me for a very long time knows that my intentions were not to glorify somebody," she said in a follow-up TikTok. "Being curious about why a killer is a f--king whack job does not make me a bad person because there are so many people who are interested in true crime and murderers get interviews all the time. But what makes me an asshole is being insensitive to the victims' families."

"Even though it wasn't intentional, it's still what happened," Bunnie added. "For that, I do apologize."

Wilson -- a heavily-tattooed, convicted murderer dubbed the "Deadpool Killer" for sharing a name with the Marvel superhero made famous by Ryan Reynolds -- was given a death sentence back in August for the grisly slaying of Kristine Melton, 35, and Diane Ruiz, 43, in 2019.

According to the prosecution, Wilson murdered Melton in her home on October 7, 2019 after the two had taken drugs and slept together. He then allegedly stole her car and used her cell phone to contact another woman, Melissa Montanez, 41; reportedly his girlfriend. After meeting up with her, Wilson allegedly assaulted Montanez and fled in Melton's car.