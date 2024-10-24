Kailyn Lowry Reveals Why Baby No. 5 Led to Teen Mom Exit

Getty

Lowry detailed why she ultimately left the MTV reality series in 2022, and revealed when she and her seven kids will be returning to television.

Kailyn Lowry is sharing more details about why she left Teen Mom 2.

Two years after walking away from the MTV series, the reality star revealed that it was her pregnancy with her fifth child, Rio, whom she shares with fiancé Elijah Scott, that served as the catalyst for her leaving the show.

"Yeah, I left in 2022 when I got pregnant with my fifth son," she told Trisha Paytas on the Oct. 17 episode of the Just Trish podcast, "because I was like, 'I can't, we're not doing this.'"

The 32-year-old, who shares 23-month old Rio and 11-month-old twins Verse and Valley with Scott, is also mom to sons Isaac Rivera, 14, with ex Jo Rivera, Lincoln Marshall Marroquin, 10, with ex-husband Javi Marroquin, and Lux Lowry, 7, and Creed Lopez, 4, with ex Chris Lopez.

Lowry, who joined the franchise in 2010 and appeared on Teen Mom 2 for 12 years before making her exit, also noted that she and her now-fiancé had not intended to have a baby at the time, which further influenced her decision to leave.

"We did not plan to get pregnant," Lowry explained. "It was the first time I slept with him. And we had just developed a relationship. So, I was like, 'This is just a lot for one person.'"

She also cited Scott's inexperience with reality TV and her side ventures as contributing factors in her exit.

"There was a lot of reasons," Lowry continued. "Elijah had not been on TV. My podcast became super successful. I was making more money on the podcast than I was on Teen Mom."

There was also everything that comes with participating on the show, which Lowry described as stressful.

"I couldn't justify the stress I was going through for Teen Mom," Lowry explained. "I felt like I would give them this laundry list of things that I wanted to film, but they only wanted to talk about the relationships that I had with my kids' dads. That's old and tired, right? I have other drama, I can give you drama, I'll do whatever you want, but let's talk about it."

While the mother of seven is not currently on MTV, she is planning a return to the small screen, telling Paytas she is "under contract somewhere else."