Matthew Perry's Sister Caitlin Remembers Brother Ahead of First Anniversary of His Death

Getty

The Friends star died in October 2023 at age 54 from the "acute effects of ketamine."

Matthew Perry's sister Caitlin Morrison remembering ahead of the one-year anniversary of his sudden and tragic death.

In an interview with Hello! Canada, her first since his death, Caitlin reflected on the legacy her brother leaves behind.

"He had this ability to fill up a room with light," she said in the Oct. 23 interview. "When people were in a room with [Matthew], there was this magnetic energy. Everybody just had a smile on their face, and they clung to everything that he said."

Caitlin and her father Keith Morrison (Perry's stepfather) also told the publication about their latest project, The Matthew Perry Foundation of Canada.

"The work that I'm doing now is very selfish because it kind of feels like I'm sitting right next to Matthew, working with him every day on something that was important to him," Caitlin said, noting that it’s been "wonderful" to feel "very close" to her late brother through her role as executive director of the organization.

Perry died at the age 54 in October 2023, after he was found unresponsive in the hot tub at his Los Angeles home. In December 2023, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office revealed Perry died from "the acute effects of ketamine."

"When [Matthew] suddenly died, it was incredibly shocking," Keith told the publication. "Anybody who has lost a child will tell you that, even if you are in some way prepared for the possibility, it’s shattering. What we have decided to do is hang on to that determination and try to do something useful."

The Dateline correspondent, 77, said part of the reason they started the foundation was because he knew his stepson would want to be remembered for "doing something to help people suffering from addiction."

While Perry's passing was ruled accidental in January, the investigation was reopened and five people have been federally charged in connection with his death.

Of the five charged, three of them -- Dr. Mark Chavez, assistant Kenneth Iwamasa and a man named Eric Fleming -- pleaded guilty to drug charges.

Per the Department of Justice, Fleming admitted to obtaining and distributing the ketamine that killed Perry. Iwamasa reportedly pleaded guilty to repeatedly injecting Perry with ketamine without medical training, including multiple injections on the day the actor died. Chavez, meanwhile, allegedly admitted to selling ketamine to Dr. Salvador Plasencia -- another doctor involved in the matter.

Jasveen Sangha, known as "The Ketamine Queen," was also arrested for her role in Perry's death. Plasencia and Sangha have pleaded not guilty to their charges, however, which include conspiracy to distribute ketamine and distribution of ketamine.

Per the DOJ, "Sangha's distribution of ketamine on October 24, 2023, caused Perry's death," while Plasencia has been charged with seven counts of distribution of ketamine and two counts of altering and falsifying documents or records related to the federal investigation.

In text messages to Chavez, per the DOJ release, Plasencia even discussed how much to charge Perry for the ketamine -- writing, "I wonder how much this moron will pay."

"These defendants took advantage of Mr. Perry's addiction issues to enrich themselves," U.S. Attorney Martin Estrada said in a press conference. "They knew what they were doing was risking great danger to Mr. Perry, but they did it anyway."

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, get help. The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) National Helpline (1-800-662-4357) provides 24/7, free, confidential support for people in distress.