Susan Olsen Says 'Brady Bunch' Revival Cancelled Over Her Political Views & Stance on LGBTQ+ Community

Getty

Susan Olsen, who is best known for playing Cindy Brady on The Brady Bunch, reveals why she believes the revival was cancelled.

In a new interview, Olsen told the Walk Away Campaign podcast the cancellation was due to her political views of supporting Donald Trump, her views on Covid vaccines, and her stance on the LGBTQ+ community.

"I am what I was going to portray, so what kind of show would this be if I can't say anything controversial?" Olsen said.

"I did have a phone call with my [TV] siblings and my agent. Everybody was saying, 'We're sorry, but they just won't budge. They just will not have you in this.' I was like, 'Wow, I've been canceled,'" she said.

"A role that I've played for over 50 years, I can't play it now because I'm too dangerous. I was like, 'Well, okay guys, good luck, I hope you can sell it.'"

Olsen recalled that a year later she had a video call with the showrunner, producer and Sherwood Schwartz's son to try and work on a way to move forward with the network.

According to the 63-year-old actress, they had "drank every drop of the Kool-Aid."

She revealed that she told the "the Inquisition" that by now we know the vaccine was not safe or effective.

The former child star also touched on her thoughts regarding trans children, asking people to "imagine" the suicide rate of those who had gender-affirming surgery and regretted it later.

One of the OG kids, Jan, was going to have a child who was going to be trans in the revival, she revealed, "There was also a Black spouse. To that I was like, come on, let's not be so obvious… Let's make this Black spouse somebody who has a really close relationship with another Brady, and that's how this Brady met them. Give them a foundation so this isn't a token position."