Ted Danson Apologizes To Kelsey Grammer For 'Cheers' Disagreement: 'I Missed Out On The Last 30 Years'

"It's stuck in both of our memories. But I feel like, f--k, I don't know ... I feel like it's my bad, my doing, and I almost feel like apologizing to you," Danson says to Grammer on the latest episode of his podcast.

An apology 30 years in the making.

"This isn't self deprecating, but it's... I wish, I feel like I got stuck a little bit with you during the Cheers years. I have a memory of getting angry at you once," Danson began.

"Yeah you came and told me that one day," Grammer recalled.

"And it's stuck in both of our memories. But I feel like, f--k, I don't know. I missed out on the last 30 years of Kelsey Grammer and I feel like it's my bad, my doing, and I almost feel like apologizing to you," Danson continued.

The 76-year-old actor, who played bartender Sam Malone on the series, added, "I feel like, I apologize to 'you and me' that I sat back, and didn't, I really do apologize."

Grammer appeared on the television sitcom from 1982 - 1993 appearing as Dr. Frasier Crane. He later went on to lead the NBC sitcom and on the spinoff Frasier.

While the pair didn't go into exactly what happened, nor why Danson was "angry" at his costar, Grammer recalled that he always quotes advice Danson once gave him.

"You said something wonderful to me though, too, that I quote to other people. When I turned 40, you came up and you said, 'You know what it means, don't you? Now that you're 40, it means you're finally worth having a conversation with,'" Grammer said before adding that there was never any hard feelings towards Danson.

"That was f--king brilliant. I always loved that. And I've repeated it. And my love for you has always been as easy as the day. You know, as easy as the sunrise."

"Mine too, you," Danson agreed.

The sitcom Cheers ran for 11 seasons, launching the some of the biggest names in Hollywood, including Danson, Harrelson, Grammer, Shelley Long, Rhea Perlman, and the late Kirstie Alley.

"What an amazing thing, that time we all spent together. You can go off in different directions, you can have different lives, but that bond, that love of making something really funny and really good and cracking each other up and going through life and still showing up, like Jimmy [James Burrows] said, 'I don't care what you crazy people do during the week. Just show up on shoot night and be funny,'" Grammer recalled of their time on the sitcom.

Burrows co-created the television show and directed other popular sitcoms including, Taxi, Frasier, Friends, and Will & Grace.

"He recently said, we were doing an interview together and he said, I always had the, 'You got to have an oar in the water'. I'd never heard him express this before, but he said, 'Yeah, as long as everybody's got their oar in the water and they're pulling, then I'm happy,'" Grammer added.

"And that's [why] we're still working together, I mean he does four shows in the last bunch and it's been, it's been great working with him," the 69-year-old said before Danson referred to Burrows as his "Daddy in show business."

"Really, probably, all of ours to some extent," Danson added.

The pair, along with fellow Cheers costars Perlman, John Ratzenberger and George Wendt, reunited on the Emmy stage in January on a set reminiscent of the show’s famous bar setting.