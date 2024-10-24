Teen on Texas 10 Most Wanted List Arrested, Accused of Killing Sonic Manager In Fight Over Fake Money

Texas Department of Public Safety/San Antonio Police/M.E. Rodriguez Funeral Home

Adiah Roberson, 17, was on the run for more than three months -- after allegedly killing a Sonic manager who wouldn't let her pay with counterfeit money.

A Texas teen who was on the state's 10 Most Wanted List was arrested in Dallas, after being a fugitive on the run from murder charges for more than three months.

Adiah Roberson, 17, was apprehended by U.S. Marshals at a Dallas apartment complex on Tuesday, following a tip regarding her location, according to FOX 4. A $5,000 reward was previously offered for information leading to her capture.

Roberson was booked into the Dallas County Jail on murder and forgery charges. Per FOX News, she'll be transferred to a jail in San Antonio, where the initial crime took place.

According to San Antonio Crime Stoppers, police were dispatched to a local Sonic Drive-In on July 7, 2024 to respond to a shooting. When they got on the scene, they found Victim Daniel Shrewsbury, 33, "shot in the chest and unresponsive"; he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Roberson is accused of creating "a disturbance over counterfeit money she had passed and stealing money," with FOX 4 reporting she and two others were denied food after trying to pay with fake money.

She's also accused of stealing money from an employee, before Shrewsbury went outside to take a photo of the victim's license plate before they left the scene. Crime Stoppers said one man with Roberson, Joshua Joseph, threatened to shoot Shrewsbury, before Roberson allegedly "exited the suspect vehicle with a gun and shot" the victim.

Joseph was already arrested back in August and charged with murder.

Following his arrest, Joseph told FOX, "I apologize for the actions of somebody that happened to be with me. None of that should have happened the way it happened. I wouldn't wish death on nobody."