John Mulaney Honors Wife Olivia Munn With Surprise Tribute at InStyle's Imagemaker Awards

"Olivia saving lives by speaking her truth is not surprising to me," Mulaney gushed while presenting Munn with the "Woman of Impact" Award for change-making in women's health.

John Mulaney just brought us to tears.

The comedian was on hand at the Instyle Imageamker Awards where he presented his wife, Olivia Munn, with the "Woman of Impact" Award, for the impact Munn had on women's health after she went public with her breast cancer diagnosis earlier this year. Per the magazine, he "surprised" her with his speech.

"About a year later, Olivia shared her story. Her cancer journey. This was a cancer that was not detected from a BRCA gene test, it was not detected by a mammogram. It was detected because she took a heretofore not-that-known test called the lifetime breast cancer risk assessment test and they found that she had a 37 percent chance of breast cancer," Mulaney explained. "And about a month later, she was having a double mastectomy. She shared her story to help anyone she could."

He continued, "According to the National Cancer Institute, in the week after Olivia shared the story of her breast cancer journey, there was a 4,000 percent increase in women visiting the breast cancer risk assessment. That was the first week. Olivia saving lives by speaking her truth is not surprising to me."

In March 2024, Munn revealed she had diagnosed with breast cancer, and was open about the procedures she underwent following her diagnosis as she battled the disease.

"We were in the hospital for Olivia's third surgery in September 2023 and she had lost a lot of blood during her second surgery, so we were both a little nervous. She said to me, 'I just read this book about Jackie O. Jackie O. never got over her husband being killed.' I said, 'No, I get it, it was a big deal,'' Mulaney recalled. "She said, 'She always regretted that she didn't move past it.' She said, 'I'm scared, but I'm taking all of this and I'm not going to let it hang over our lives. I'm moving past it.' [...] I thought how lucky our kids are to have you as their mother, how lucky I am to have you as my partner in life."

"We learned a lot from it," he shared. "We learned she would need five surgeries. We learned there was a risk of lymphedema. We learned that if we had not caught it when we caught it, things could have been a lot worse. I also learned it's not pronounced 'masectomy,' it's pronounced 'mastectomy.' It has a T in it. It shouldn't. It should be 'masectomy.' It's ironic that the word itself has a part that should be removed, I think."

The 44-year-old actress has shared her gratitude toward Mulaney and their son for their love and support throughout the process, including at last night's awards ceremony, where she took to social media to thank her husband.

"I'll post more photos later, but for tonight I just want to say thank you to my husband for presenting me with the @instylemagazine Woman of Impact award," she wrote. "I love him so much."

