Lily Allen Reveals How Much She Makes From Selling Feet Pics on OnlyFans -- And It's a Lot!

The 39-year-old Smile singer revealed in July that she'd created an account on the platform to sell photos of her feet.

Lily Allen is making a candid confession about her feet.

The Smile singer, who revealed in July that she started an OnlyFans account to sell pictures of her feet, took social media Friday to share how her income from the platform compares to what she's making off streams for her music.

The reveal came after Allen responded to another user on X (formerly Twitter) who wrote that she was "reduced to" using the platform to make money.

"imagine being and artist and having nearly 8 million monthly listeners on spotify but earning more money from having 1000 people subscribe to pictures of your feet. don't hate the player, hate the game," Allen replied.

While she didn't provide a full breakdown of what she's making from Onlyfans, Allen is charging $10 a month for a subscription. If she's got 1,000 subscribers, than she's making $10,000 a month on the platform. That would mean she's earning $120,000 a year -- which is no small chunk of change given that she's still making money off her music streams and other business ventures as well.

As for what she specifically shares on the platform, Allen revealed after launching the page in July, that fans will receive nothing but foot content from her account.

"I have been creating foot content for the past week or so for a select group of foot enthusiasts on a specialist social media site," she explained during the July 4 episode of her Miss Me? podcast, adding that she's making "toe daddies" happy.

"It ends in the same place that it starts — it's only feet," Allen added. "I've got very strict guidelines. And believe me, these guys are all up in my DMs telling me they want bespoke content and asking me for all kinds of crazy stuff and I take such pleasure in just saying: only feet, only feet."

Allen's husband, Stranger Things star David Harbour, is also onboard, with the British-born singer telling her listeners that he thinks it's "great."