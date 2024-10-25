Naked and Afraid Star, Two-Time Breast Cancer Survivor Sarah Danser Dead at 34

Instagram

The reality star -- who first appeared on Naked and Afraid in 2017 -- died two days after she was involved in a car accident in Hawaii.

Naked and Afraid alum Sarah Danser has passed away at 34.

The reality star died on Tuesday after she was involved in a car accident in Kahala, Hawaii on October 20, according to Hawaii News Now.

According to police, on Sunday night, Danser was in the passenger seat of a car with her 59-year-old friend, who was driving, when he lost control of the car and crashed into a parked vehicle.

Danser was hospitalized in critical condition, while the driver was in serious condition, per Hawaii News Now. Danser was reportedly wearing a seat belt. However, her friend allegedly wasn't. In addition to Danser and the driver, two others in the parked car were also hospitalized.

Authorities said they believe speed was a factor in the accident, but alcohol and drugs don't appear to have been a contributor.

Danser's family came to the hospital on Tuesday, and she reportedly passed away later that same day.

Her family also shared that Danser was a two-time breast cancer survivor, according to Hawaii News Now.

"I actually saw how much of a difference she made in the lives of others. I think she saved my life once, diving in Indonesia," her father Dan Danser, told the outlet.

"Magical is the way to describe her. Sarah had this positive energy about her that just really filled the environment that she was in," added her brother, Jake Danser.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Danser first competed on Season 8 of Naked and Afraid in 2017, before also making an appearance in Season 11, which aired in 2020. She also competed in the fourth, sixth, and seventh seasons of Naked and Afraid XL. She last appeared on CW's survivalist series Fight to Survive, which aired last year.

Danser's Naked and Afraid XL costar Melissa Lauren shared a tribute on Facebook.

"She wasn't only a fierce survivalist on Naked and Afraid (she completed XL in South Africa with me), but a Breast Cancer survivor who kept an inspiring and positive attitude through her treatment," Lauren wrote, per Deadline. "She loved the ocean, nature and exploring -- I always considered her a 'modern day pirate.'"

"She was one of those people that saw the world through the eyes of a child, in awe of the things that many of us take for granted," Lauren added. "Rest easy Sarah, I know you're out there exploring somewhere."

Danser described herself as a "Pirate, Boat Captain, SCUBA Diver, Survivalist," as noted in her Instagram bio.

She was from Castle Rock, Colorado, but had lived in Hawaii for about 12 years. According to Hawaii News Now, she worked at Island Divers Hawaii.

The company paid tribute to Danser on its Facebook page.