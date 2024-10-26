Demi Lovato's Sister Madison De La Garza Reveals Heartbreaking Loss of First Child

Instagram

The 22-year-old actress said she and her boyfriend "held our little girl for the first and last time" after she was born via emergency C-section, while Demi also mourned the loss of her "beautiful, perfect niece" on social media.

Demi Lovato's younger sister, Madison De La Garza, is mourning the tragic loss of her first child.

On Saturday, the 22-year-old shared the sad news that she and her boyfriend Ryan Mitchell's newborn baby girl died shortly after she was born via emergency C-section last month.

"On the evening of September 27th, after an emergency C-section, Ryan and I held our little girl for the first and last time," Madison wrote on Instagram. "Thank you, Xiomara, for making us parents to the most perfect angel in heaven. Mommy and Daddy love you sweet girl."

Demi -- who uses she/they pronouns -- commented on her sister's post, writing, "I love you so much Xiomara. An angel in every sense of the word. I'll be your auntie forever. 💔."

The 32-year-old singer also reshared Madison's post on her Instagram Stories. Alongside her sister's post, Demi wrote, "RIP to my beautiful, perfect niece Xiomara. I'm so grateful I got to hold you..I'll forever be our auntie. 💔💔 I love you so much @maddelagarza."

Madison's sister, Dallas Lovato, and her mother, Dianna De La Garza, took to the comments section of her Instagram post to mourn the tragic loss.

"Baby girl Xiomara, I miss you everyday," Dallas wrote. "I'll take good care of your mom, so you can fly away. Watch over us and guide us and give us little signs. One day we'll come and see you, it just might take some time. Not a single day will pass without you in our hearts. I wish we got more time together before you had to depart. So have fun in your new world, the one we cannot see. Because every breath I take, I'll be taking one for z ♥️"

Meanwhile, Dianna commented, "They say when you meet your Grandchild for the first time, you feel a love that you can’t explain in words. I felt that love and I will feel it til the day I die. I love you my sweet granddaughter Xiomara. Thank you for making me a REAL 'Grandma D'.🕊️"