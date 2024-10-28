Mystery Deepens In 'Vicious' Murder of Montana Camper, as Police Search for Missing Axe, Guns

Gallatin County Sheriff's Office

Camper Dustin Kjersem was found dead in his tent by a friend who thought he was the victim of a bear attack; an autopsy, however, said he sustained "multiple chop wounds" -- as police look for his own axe.

The murder investigation for Big Sky, Montana camper Dustin Kjersem, 35, continues -- as police not only hunt for his killer, but also some items taken from the scene of the grisly crime, including an axe.

Kjersem was last seen on Thursday, October 10, before he left for a "fairly remote" campground in Moose Creek to meet up with a friend on the 11th. "He never made that meeting," Investigative Captain Nathan Kamerman of the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office said.

The friend instead found Kjersem dead in his tent on Saturday morning, telling police dispatch "that the death may have been caused by a bear attack."

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks, however, found no signs of bear activity in the area and a homicide investigation began. Per the sheriff, evidence from the autopsy further pointed toward murder, as his body sustained "multiple chop wounds" -- before they went on to call it a "vicious attack."

Of the murder weapon, Gallatin County Sheriff Dan Springer said they "know it was something hard enough to cause significant damage to the skull as well as some flesh areas of the body."

Late last week, more details began to emerge in the case, as authorities claimed a number of items appear to have been taken from where Kjersem's body was found -- including some weapons.

"We are asking you to be on the lookout for the following items that are believed to have been removed from the scene of the crime," the Sheriff said Thursday, revealing that they're looking for a blue and silver Eastwing camp axe, a Remington shotgun, Ruger Blackhawk revolver and an Orange YETI cooler.

Authorities also previously asked for anyone who may have seen "anything usual -- whether you saw Dustin, Dustin’s truck, noticed suspicious activity, have footage from game cameras or in-vehicle cameras from the area or observed something out of place" -- to come forward, sharing a photo of the victim's black 2013 Ford F-150 with a black topper and a silver aluminum ladder rack.

"Even the smallest detail could be crucial to the investigation," they added, saying they appreciate the information already provided as "multiple leads" are being investigated.