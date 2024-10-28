Ilona Maher Warns Women to 'Be Safe' While Revealing Scary Incident With Man at Nail Salon

TikTok

"It's dangerous out there," she told her followers, as the 5′ 10″ athlete assured them she will "cancel my plans if you want me for safety."

Ilona Maher has a warning for women.

The Olympic rugby player took to TikTok for a "story time" segment, telling her 2.9 million followers about a recent incident she had at a nail salon.

"As I was in there, employees were leaving, all the customers were gone, it was just me and two ladies," the 28-year-old athlete recalled.

"But as I was getting it done, this guy walks in and asks for a pedicure as well so they sit him down and we're both getting worked on," she continued.

As her time in the chair continued to add up, the Dancing with the Stars contestant didn't think anything was odd at first -- as she had chosen to get regular nail polish, which takes a little longer to dry.

However, after being told to "wait" a bit longer a few times, she started to wonder why.

"I wait there for, no joke, an extra half hour," the Paris Olympics bronze medalist recalled before adding that the man eventually left.

"And then they said, 'Sorry we kept you so long, we just wanted you to be here with us while he was there,'" Maher explained. "And I was like, I totally understood then why they did that."

However, this wasn't the last she saw of the man.

The athlete ended up bumping into him when she walked outside, where he asked if he could go home with her, which she quickly declined.

"It's insane out there," Maher said.

She continued, "And I want you to know you can keep me for as long as you want, you can keep me for another hour, I'll cancel my plans if you want me for safety or you want somebody there just to be a presence. It's dangerous out there," she said toward the end of the video -- which she aptly captioned, "Please be safe out there."