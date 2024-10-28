Jennifer Garner Shares Rare -- and Hilarious -- Haunted House Video with Son Samuel

Instagram/Getty

"I'm not who you want, take my son," she told a scare actor while squeezing the hand of her 12-year-old son -- who she shares with Ben Affleck -- as they make their way through the spooky attraction.

Jennifer Garner offered her son, Samuel Affleck, as Halloween collateral.

The 52-year-old actress shared video of herself making her way through a haunted house over the weekend to celebrate spooky season, in which her son Samuel is heard being far more brave than his mom in a rare video of the pair.

In the clip, shared on Instagram Oct. 27 and titled "Moms in a haunted house," the 13 Going on 30 star is seen screaming and catching a fright while she squeezed her 12-year-old son's hand throughout the attraction.

"I see you, I see you," she said to one of the scare actors.

In another moment, Garner is heard yelling, "Don't pursue," as she puts her hand up -- adding that she doesn't like when the actors follow her.

She then ensured another actor knew that she saw them, insisting she was "not frightened" of them.

While Samuel was not seen on camera, he can be heard through the clip -- at one point telling his mom that she's "breaking" his hand. "I can't actually feel my hand," he added.

Samuel -- who Garner shares with her ex-husband Ben Affleck -- also can be heard telling his mom, "I'm not alright."

Further on in the video, Garner is seen telling another actor that she is "not" the person they want -- urging them to "take my son" instead!

Garner's son Samuel is one of her and Affleck's three children. The exes also share older children Violet, 18, and Serephina, 15, who were not featured in the video.

Affleck and Garner began dating in 2004. They married the following year.