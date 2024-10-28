Jesse Metcalfe Reveals Plot Details of 'John Tucker Must Die' Sequel After Reading Script (Exclusive)

Getty/Toofab

Plus, he exclusively tells TooFab who is officially in for the sequel from the original superstar cast.

John Tucker is coming back for round two ... this time, as a girl dad!

"There's tons of talk and there is a script. I've read the script," the 45-year-old actor told TooFab exclusively. "I know that there's executives behind the movie, but I'm not certain if it's going to get over the finish line. I certainly hope it does."

It's been almost 18 years since the cult classic film was released, with the possibility of a sequel for making headlines in March 2024 after a panel at Epic Cons Chicago.

At the time, Metcalfe -- who played the titular role -- reunited with costars Arielle Kebbel and Sophia Bush and shared the news that it was in the works.

Now, Metcalfe has officially read the script.

"John Tucker is the girls basketball coach and he has a daughter," he told TooFab, before adding who has put their hand up to return for the sequel.

"I've talked to Sophia about it. She's definitely in, Arielle's sort of heading up the production of the movie and has kind of helped develop the script," he continued.

As for Ashanti, Brittany Snow and Penn Badgley, Metcalfe said he has not "really been in touch with any of the other actors."

"But I'm sure they're down. I mean, it would be so much fun," he added, "Why wouldn't they be?"

While fans may be excited about the potential followup, Metcalfe is staying realistic about the process.

"I generally don't get excited about hypothetical situations, so when it becomes more real, yeah, I'll definitely get excited," he told TooFab.

In July, Snow was a guest on Badgley's podcast, Podcrushed where they discussed how they had not heard any plans about the upcoming sequel, despite the headlines.

"Penn, I don't know if you've had a call, but I've gotten no call," Snow said when asked if the reports of a sequel were true.

Badgley replied, "Yeah, I've had no call, no. I mean, it's maybe possible like the superposition quantum physics, like everything is potentially within the realm of, like, maybe this apple will fall up, I actually can't say with certainty."

However, in August Snow told Entertainment Tonight she would be "down" to join in on the fun for a second film.

"I went on Penn Badgley's podcast recently and we talked about how we didn't really know about the sequel, although Arielle has mentioned it a couple times to me in passing because we're all still friends," Snow said.

"But yeah I would be totally down, I'm not going to say no to something like that," she added, "it was such a life changing and fun experience but, you know who knows."