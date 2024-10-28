Sister Wives Call Out Kody's 'Murder Face,' Accuse Him of Having 'Amnesia' Regarding His Past With Them

Warner Bros

Kody Brown's exes and his only remaining wife, Robyn Brown, have something to say about the father of 18's face.

During Sunday's episode episode of Sister Wives, they discussed Kody's "scary" "murder face," and why their children find it terrifying.

"I call it his murder face. I hate it," Robyn, who shares five kids with Kody, said during her confessional. "You can't use the murder face on the kids. He's like, 'Get in your pajamas.' I'm like, 'That's too scary, take it back a notch. Lift the eyebrows."

Kody's first wife, Meri Brown, who terminated their spiritual marriage with the church in late 2022, told friends of her ex, "He really doesn't seem like the happy person he used to be."

For Janelle Brown, who separated from Kody in 2022, this intense behavior is nothing new.

"Kody's always been kind of intense," Janelle, who married Kody in 1993, said. "Even when he's just talking seriously, he tends to have this face."

As for the cause? The former polygamist, who has seen three of his four marriages come to an end over the last few years, admitted to having an angry disposition in the wake of his divorces.

"I'm angry," he said during his confessional. "It's not that I'm grumpy or yelling or doing something. It's that I have resting a--hole face."

Christine Brown left Kody in 2021, with Janelle and Meri following suit, leaving him estranged from the bulk of his children. The only union that remains is his marriage to Robyn.

Elsewhere in the episode, Janelle and Meri discussed the way Kody behaved during their marriages to him, accusing the family patriarch of having selective "amnesia" when it comes to the breakdown of their relationships.

As Kody and Meri discussed their breakup, Kody briefly reflected on how his second wife, Janelle, is "not interested in a relationship."

Meri's sister, who was on-hand to help Meri move out of the Flagstaff compound where the Brown family had been living and back to Utah, pointed out that Kody specifically presented it as Meri, Janelle and Christine had "left" him, despite him specifically expressing disinterest in moving forward with them.

In a confessional, Kody then said, "I'm guilty of marrying people I wasn't in love with."

Janelle, separately, called out Kody's claim that he never loved his three ex-wives. "I just think that he has amnesia when it comes to the past because you just can't keep up that kind of pretense for 20 years," she said.

"I know what happened. He can say whatever he wants," Janelle added. "It's fine because I just don't care anymore."

Meri similarly said in a confessional of her own that "this is Kody's current theme, and that is that he never loved me or Janelle or Christine."

"It's getting to the point that it's annoying," she continued. "Gosh, Kody, just man up and be honest."

The episode, which largely focused on Meri and Kody and the end of their relationship, saw Meri come to terms with the end of this chapter of her life as she prepared to say goodbye to Kody.

"I know that I put everything that I could into it and I would still put into it, but I also know that it's not something that is comfortable for him or right for him or good for him, and that's not fair to either of us," Meri remarked.

While Kody has seemed ready to move on, even he called his divorce from Meri "sad," adding that it's the "end of an era."

"It's still sad when it doesn't work," Kody said.