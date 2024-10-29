Man Yelled 'Stay Away from My Girlfriend' at Victim, Then Blinded Him In Chemical Attack: Police

Dyfed-Powys Police

The judge said the suspect was "slighted" by the victim "paying attention to his girlfriend" -- and decided "he wouldn't look at her ever again" by blinding him with a compound that left the leather seat he was on "melted and bubbling."

A UK man has been sentenced to 19 years in prison after he "inflicted life-changing injuries" on a perceived romantic rival who was reportedly "paying attention" to his girlfriend.

According to a press release from Dyfed-Powys Police, 24-year-old Jivan Dean was sentenced last Friday, after admitting to the charges against him. He stood accused of throwing a "corrosive substance" at another man, Raven Riley, 21, and "potentially causing him to lose his sight" during a confrontation back in August.

He was charged with assault causing grievous bodily harm and throwing a corrosive substance with intent to maim, burn or disfigure.

According to the outlet, the incident went down at an "off-grid eco community," where Riley was visiting a friend. The day of the attack, Dean showed up to the same home with a bag, was acting "out of character" and was seen stirring water and a white powder together in the kitchen, claiming it was ketamine.

He then walked up to Riley, yelling, "Stay away from my girlfriend" at him while throwing "incredibly hot" liquid all over his face. The victim "immediately felt he was burning" and shouted that he couldn't see, while the leather on the chair he was on was "melted and bubbling," per The Times.

The substance was later identified as sodium hydroxide, a corrosive also known as caustic soda or lye.

Dean allegedly "fled the scene, leaving the victim in agony," said police -- adding Riley was treated for multiple injuries to his head, face, eyes and shoulders." Authorities added the victim "discovered he had suffered chemical burns, and that the damage to his eyes might be permanent."

"The victim suffered chemical burns the likes of which hospital staff had never seen, and his eyesight is likely to be impacted for the rest of his life," added Police Detective Chief Inspector Gary Williams.

Dean was arrested 48 hours later, after the victim identified him to police.

In court, prosecutor Carina Hughes said Dean suspected Riley and his girlfriend had been having "some form of contact" -- despite Riley claiming he'd only met her once, while in Dean's company.

The judge said Dean "considered himself slighted by this man paying attention to his girlfriend and he decided he wouldn't look at her ever again" -- before adding that, "The impression I get is that you were pleased with yourself ... that no partner would ever want to look at him again."

"The wickedness of this goes beyond most reasoning," said the judge, who also claimed Dean has "not shown any remorse whatsoever about what you did."

In a victim impact statement, Riley said, "My independence has been cruelly taken away from me. I no longer feel safe. I still have burn marks and scars. He [Dean] will never know how much pain he has caused myself and my family. He has ruined my life."