Wayans Brothers Officially Returning for New Scary Movie

Getty/Everett Collection

Keenen, Shawn, and Marlon Wayans created the franchise, but weren't involved in any of the films after the first sequel.

The Wayans Brothers and the Scary Movie franchise are finally reuniting.

Marlon, Shawn and Keenen Ivory Wayans are all on board for a new film with Paramount and Miramax, the first time the three have been involved in one of the franchise's movies since Scary Movie 2 in 2001.

The trio created the franchise, with Keenen directing the first two films. Shawn and Marlon, meanwhile, wrote and starred the first two movies in the franchise. None of the three were involved in films 3-5.

"We couldn’t be more excited to be a part of the new Scary Movie and work with each other again," the brothers told Deadline in a statement on Monday. "This is a franchise we created more than 20 years ago. We remember people laughing in the aisles and hope to see that happen again. We look forward to working with Jonathan Glickman and his team at the new Miramax to bring these laughs to theaters, where they belong. It's a double reunion."

Added Miramax's Jonathan Glickman, "We are thrilled to reunite Scary Movie with the Wayans brothers, the brilliant creators behind the beloved franchise. The timing is perfect to bring back the series to the big screen and we’re lucky to have Keenen, Marlon and Shawn's unique comedic vision bringing it to audiences around the world."

No word yet on whether franchise favorites Anna Faris and Regina Hall -- neither of whom appeared in Scary Movie 5 -- will also return. But fingers crossed!