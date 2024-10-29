Zachary Levi Addresses Trump Support, His Team's Reaction to Endorsement and Hollywood Backlash

Getty

Zachary Levi is speaking out about his controversial decision to support Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential election.

During an appearance on SiriusXM's The Megyn Kelly Show, the actor opened up about what led him to rally behind Trump after his previous endorsement of Robert F. Kennedy Jr., and explained why he's "not worried" about backlash from Hollywood.

On September 28, Levi, 44, announced his support for Trump while at a Team Trump's Reclaim America Tour event in Michigan, in which he introduced RFK JR. and former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard.

"I thought and prayed like, 'God, if you want me to really step into all of this. I need you to tell me. I need you to call me into this,'" he recalled.

The Shazam star then shared his reasoning behind his decision, comparing Trump and supporters, including his running mate JD Vance, Kennedy, Gabbard, Vivek Ramaswamy, and Elon Musk, to the "Avengers."

"I'm not voting for Donald Trump," Levi told Kelly. "I'm voting for Donald Trump and Bobby Kennedy and Tulsi Gabbard and Vivek Ramaswamy and Elon Musk and JD Vance and everyone else that they're going to bring in in this team, this Avengers, this Vultron, whatever you want to call it. And they're going to get in there and actually do what Donald Trump said he was going to do the first time, which is drain the swamp."

"And he has admitted that he couldn't do it, and he didn't do it because he didn't know what he was doing. He didn't even think he was going to win the first time. And he had no time for his transition team," he continued. "And then he was loaded with a bunch of sycophants and horrible people that were the swamp monsters that Bobby Kennedy has very accurately pointed out. And so now they're privately funding, I love this, that Trump is privately funding his own transition team, not waiting for the government. So they are ready to go, and they are not compromised."

"That is the government that I want," Levi said, adding that Kennedy and Gabbard are "going to be let loose to be the bulldogs hat we need to hold people to account," claiming that will it "fairly," "civility" and "in love."

"I've sat with both of them. They are incredibly wonderful human people," he said.

When asked if his agent advised him against supporting Trump, Levi said his team told him that while endorsing Trump may make things more "difficult" for them, he said they supported his decision.

“I mean, yeah, listen, I'm very intentional about what I do in my life and I like to think through things and be wise, as wise as I can, which does not mean I don't blunder. We all do, you know, we're all human," he said. "But when Tulsi invited me to go do that town hall, I knew that would be the beginning of what will be the next chapter of my life. Which would be out, you know, out of this, this closet of not being able to speak up."

"Even though throughout my career, there were moments where I would or attempted to or whatever, but you know, when you're surrounded by 90%, -- at least in, I would say, the above the line, the actors, writers, producers, directors, like, that's a predominant -- and that's where all the power is -- that's the predominant, you know, area of, I would say liberal, progressive, you know, Democrats," he continued

The Chuck alum went on to claim that there are "tons of crew" members in Hollywood who are conservative, but felt that they couldn't speak up.

"There are so many, but nobody can say anything," Levi said, adding that he realized it was his time to speak out. "And I was done, I was done sitting on my hands, and I was done biting my tongue."

He continued, "I talked to my team and I said, 'I've been invited to do this thing. This will essentially be an endorsement of Donald Trump. I need you guys to know that I'm considering this.' And to their credit, all of them said, 'We will support you in whatever you feel like you need to do. We're not going to tell you not to. We'll tell you that it might make this more difficult for us and for you. So, you know, weigh that as you need to. But we will support you as a human being.' Because they know me and they know my heart, and they know that I care."

The Tangled actor admitted that he's "absolutely in a position in my life and in my career where I have a significant more amount to lose than other people," saying that he considers himself to be in the "B+/A- of the stair steps that are celebrity," but he's "not a part of and have never really been a part of all the reindeer games."

"My point is that, yes, I've gotten to do all these incredible jobs and, but you know, Shazam, the last Shazam didn't perform that well. Harold and The Purple Crayon didn't perform that well," Levi said, before thanking Kelly for her "compliment" about his career.

Ultimately, Levi said he's not really concerned about how his support for Trump could possibly negatively impact his career in Hollywood.

"I'm in a really solid place in my career," he told Kelly. "I hope I will continue to. And I also, for what it's worth, have already been approached by lots of other people, though they have to remain silent, have come to me and said, 'I will hire you all day long. Like, don't worry about it, you'll work.' So I'm not worried about that.'"

"There's so many other things that I want to do. I want music to be more a part of my life. I want podcasting and other things to be more a part of my life because I like being able to do lots of different things and bring joy in lots of different ways," he said, before concluding, "But like I said, when you feel God's call in your life, maybe there's some courage and there's some bravery, but really there's a lot of peace involved in that."