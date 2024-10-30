Martha Stewart Says Ex-Husband Had 'Quite a Few' Girlfriends, Cheated While at Their Home

Getty

Martha Stewart is getting real about her marriage to ex-husband, Andy Stewart.

In hew new Netflix documentary Martha, the homemaker turned lifestyle mogul detailed the problems in their nearly 30-year marriage, which included affairs on both sides.

Early in the film, Martha recalls kissing a "very handsome guy" in Florence's Duomo on her European honeymoon while Andy was at their hotel.

"He didn’t know I was married," Martha says of the stranger. "I was this waif of a girl hanging out in the cathedral on Easter Eve. He was emotional. I was emotional. It's just because it was an emotional place. It was unlike anything I’d ever experienced."

She also had a "very brief affair" with a "very attractive Irish man" while she was working as a stockbroker in the late '60s.

"It was nothing," the 83-year-old adds. "I would never have broken up a marriage for it."

Andy, meanwhile, told producers he "didn't stray" until she had, but Martha remembers things differently.

"He was not satisfied at home," Martha says in the film. "I don't know how many different girlfriends he had during this time, but I think there were quite a few."

She even claims he had a tryst with one of the girls who worked at the couple's Westport, Connecticut home.

Martha says her employee -- a woman hired to do the flower arrangements at their Turkey Hill Farm -- needed a place to stay, so she invited her to move into an apartment in a barn on their property.

"When I was traveling, Andy started up with her," Martha claims. "It was like I put out a snack for Andy."

She says she confronted them about the affair before ultimately kicking the employee out.

"I kicked her out immediately," she says. "You know, 'What the hell are you doing?' Andy betrayed me, right on our property. Not nice"

Her advice to young women watching the doc: "If you're married and your husband starts to cheat on you, he's a piece of s--t. Get out of that marriage."

Elsewhere in the doc, Martha shares some of her personal letters with filmmaker R.J. Cutler, which gave some insight into her inner thoughts at that time.

"I am agonizingly jealous of your other women," she wrote to Andy during this period. Martha and Andy would ultimately go on to divorce after 29 years. The pair share daughter Alexis, who was born in 1965.

"He's the one who wanted the divorce, not I," Martha says. "He was throwing me away. I was 40 years old. I was gorgeous. You know, I was a desirous woman. But he was treating me like a castaway. He treated me really badly. And in return, I guess I treated him badly."

Martha and Andy renovated their dream home at Turkey Hill -- which was a centerpiece for much of Martha's career -- during their time together, but the property has since sold.

"I haven't talked to him for over 20 years, sadly," she adds.

As for if he's seen the film, Martha told PEOPLE it's New York City premiere on Oct. 21, that she has "no idea."