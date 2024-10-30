Sophie Turner Opens Up About 'Incredibly Sad' Joe Jonas Divorce, Talks 'Agony' of Being Away From Kids

Getty

"It felt as if my life was on pause until I returned to England," says Turner, who split from Jonas in 2023.

Sophie Turner is opening up about how her life has changed since her divorce from Joe Jonas.

In an interview with Harper's Bazaar UK for its Women of the Year issue, the actress expressed her happiness about moving back to England in the wake of her divorce, and admitted that she felt like her life "was on pause" during her time living in the US while married.

When asked about what led to her divorce from Jonas, Turner, 28, said, "I'm going through a legal process right now where I can't really say much, but it was incredibly sad."

"We had a beautiful relationship, and it was hard," she added.

The Game of Thrones alum -- who shares daughters Willa, 4, and Delphine, 2, with her ex-husband -- said she's "so happy to be back" in the UK after her divorce, which was finalized last month.

"It felt as if my life was on pause until I returned to England," Turner told the magazine. "I just never really feel like myself when I’m not in London, with my friends and family."

"I was away for so long -- six years -- and it was when my friends were getting engaged, and when I got pregnant," she continued. "I went for dinner with someone the other day, and she said, 'I never got to touch your belly.' We didn't have those key experiences with each other."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

During her relationship and marriage to Jonas, Turner lived in the US, in Los Angeles and later in Miami. The Joan star reflected on the homesickness she experienced during her years living in the US.

"Every city we ended up in, the first thing I'd do was find a British shop and stock up on a month’s worth of chocolate," she said.

However, Turner admitted that she struggled to swallow the politics in America.

"The gun violence, Roe v Wade being overturned ... Everything just kind of piled on," she said. "After the Uvalde [school] shooting, I knew it was time to get the f--k out of there.”

Meanwhile, the Staircase star opened up about how it's challenging to be away from her daughters while she's working or they're with their father.

"It's absolute agony," Turner said, adding that becoming a mother has "changed me so much in every way."

"Before I had kids, I was very depressed and anxious, and I would isolate [myself] a lot. Now, I think I live my life for them," she continued. "I want them to see me having a social life and enjoying work and thriving in my career and relationships. I want them to see a hard-working mum. I’ll come back and say, 'This is why Mummy was away -- it's because she’s doing this for you, so Father Christmas can come with a big bundle of presents.'"

Jonas filed for divorce in September 2023 after four years of marriage, with Turner suing him for wrongful retention not long after, as she claimed that Jonas was withholding their daughters’ passports and not allowing them to return to England. Eventually, things between the pair cooled off, and they reached a custody agreement after the lawsuit was dropped.