3 Men Caught on Doorbell Camera Murdering Woman Who Interrupted Them Burglarizing Her Car: Police

Beaumont Police Department

A 39-year-old Texas woman is seen on Ring doorbell camera footage stepping outside at around 8 p.m. to see what's happening to her car when one of the men opens fire on her.

Three men in Beaumont, Texas have been indicted after the Jefferson County grand jury witnessed a brutal murder captured on the victim's Ring home security camera.

In the footage, timestamped at approximately 8 p.m. on Thursday, September 26, 2024, 39-year-old Ebonie Gilbert is seen stepping outside to investigate what's happening only to be shot down almost immediately in cold blood.

Police said she made her way back into her home after she was shot, where she collapsed and died, per CBS affiliate KFDM.

Death of Ebonie Gilbert

Jefferson County Sheriff's Office

D'Corey Shillow, 21 (above right), Javonta Turner, 21 (above center), and Tydrick Davis, 20 (above left), have all three been indicted for capital murder. Investigators in the case are identifying Shillow as the alleged gunman who shot and killed Gilbert when she caught all three men burglarizing her car outside of her home.

According to court documents seen by KFDM, Shillow allegedly admitted to his involvement in her death, naming both Turner and Davis as his accomplices in the crime.

He told investigators he'd given the clothing he was wearing that night to Turner, which police were able to corroborate when they found it at Turner's home. Turner was arrested at that time.

The probable cause affidavit for Davis' arrest says that he confided in a witness who came forward that he'd been with Shillow and Turner at the time of Gilbert's death. Tuner is suspected to be a second gunman in the shooting, per KBMT.

Gilbert's body was found the following afternoon by her mother, who was dropping in to check on her daughter when she was unable to get in touch with her. Gilbert told authorities this was the second time she had experienced a tragedy like this. In 2008, she went to check on another daughter who had died from a heart attack.

Suspects Speak Out

KFDM reports that Shillow's mother turned him into police, and the news station was there when he was being walked from the Beaumont Police Department headquarters for the ride to jail.

The outlet asked Shillow if he had any comment to explain what had happened, to which he reportedly replied, "I mean, I would, but there ain't no point."

When asked if they were burglarizing Gilbert's car for money, he told the outlet he had money and said he didn't know why they were doing it, nor would he say if it was a targeted crime or random.

KFDM

When the news station asked if he had anything to say to Gilbert's mother, Shillow said, "Sorry for your loss, Miss Ebonie." As he was put into the police car, he added, "I'm not a punk. I'm not a monster."

The outlet also spoke with Turner as he was being walked from police headquarters headquarters, where he reportedly denied any involvement in the murder, cursing out Shillow for naming him.

He told the news station he wasn't there when it happened and had no involvement. He also had nothing to say to the victim's family, but did have a message for his own. "I apologize for putting them through this bulls--t ... I'm done talking."