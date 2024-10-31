Self-Professed 'Serial Killer' Who Called Himself 'Michael Myers' Sentenced on Halloween to 100 Years

Shelby County District Attorney’s Office/Serenity Funeral Home

"I am Michael Myers," the man -- actual name Joshua Dotson -- said while on the stand in his own defense, claiming he killed his girlfriend and unborn baby for "snitching on him" about additional murders.

A Tennessee man who reportedly compared himself to the masked murderer from the Halloween movies, Michael Myers, was sentenced to more than 100 years in prison ... on Halloween day.

On Thursday, Joshua Dotson was given 102 years for the murders of his girlfriend, 19-year-old Jamesha Covson and her unborn child. He was found guilty of two counts of first-degree murder back in August.

Per FOX 13, his lawyer attempted to get concurrent, 51-year prison terms -- meaning he would serve both at the same time -- while admitting, "He will die in prison no matter what the court imposes." The judge, however, gave him consecutive sentences.

The judge also reportedly said Covson's death was "one of the saddest situations I've ever seen in my career," saying Dotson "never" showed any remorse while adding, "The jury got it right."

According to the Shelby County District Attorney's Office, Dotson fatally shot Covson at her home in South Memphis in 2020, "following an argument about a Facebook post and her pregnancy." Just two hours after the shooting, Dotson allegedly posted a memorial for her on Facebook, telling her to "Fly high" -- with the DA saying authorities believed that post was "a calculated attempt to distance himself from the crime."

Her family reportedly got a call from her moments before she was shot, in which Covson said she was leaving Dotson. It was the last time they heard from her.

FOX 13 previously reported that during his trial, Dotson took the stand in his own defense and called himself a "serial killer." He also reportedly claimed he killed Covson "for snitching on him" about three additional murders -- and said, "I am Michael Myers," the masked killer in the Halloween movies starring Jamie Lee Curtis.

The three other murders, he said, happened between 2019 and 2020.

In August, the District Attorney’s office said the cases against him for the other murders were pending, but charges had yet been filed. The DA's office said one incident was a double homicide.