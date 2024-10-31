Kelly Osbourne Recalls How Liam Payne Was There for Her, Says His Death 'Hit Hard'

Getty

Kelly Osbourne is opening up about her friendship with Liam Payne following his tragic death earlier this month.

Speaking to Us Weekly for the magazine's cover story, Osbourne said the former One Direction bandmember's death "hit hard."

Payne fell to his death from a third-floor balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina at the age of 31.

TMZ obtained a preliminary autopsy that revealed that Payne suffered multiple injuries involving "internal and external hemorrhage." It was also reported that Payne had multiple drugs, including "pink cocaine," in his system.

Osbourne said she spoke to Payne ahead of his sudden death and told Us that he was "in a good place."

"He was checking on me to make sure that I was OK," she recalled to Us. "The fact that there was nobody there for him just absolutely breaks my heart."

Payne is survived by his parents, his two older sisters and his 7-year-old son, Bear, whom he shared with ex Cheryl Cole.

At the time of his death, Payne was alone in Argentina. He had traveled to South America with girlfriend Kate Cassidy, who left several days earlier.

The pair each struggled with addiction throughout their time in the spotlight, with the "Strip That Down" singer candid about his challenges with alcoholism, leading to a 2023 rehab stay. Later that same year, Payne confirmed he was 100 days sober.

Osbourne, meanwhile, has been sober since 2021 after years struggling with substances.

"It's a rocky road for me," Osbourne said. "Most days are great, but every now and then, I'll get one really bad day where it's hard to pull myself out. My natural habitual instinct is to numb myself because I don't have to see the pain and I don't have to feel unworthy. I can just hibernate."

She continued, "But, you can't do that when you have a baby. You absolutely cannot. Finding other ways of getting through those hard days can be difficult sometimes."

What ultimately made the difference, Osbourne said, was medication, which she told Us "saved [her] life."