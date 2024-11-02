Beer Can Used to Find Killer in Brutal Murder of Montana Camper Found Dead in Tent: Sheriff

Montana Department of Corrections

"This is the behavior of a guilty subject who thought they could get away with murder," the sheriff said after naming Daren Christopher Abbey as the suspect, adding that the alleged murderer "struck [the victim] with a piece of solid wood, stabbed him in the neck with a screwdriver and ultimately hit him with the ax."

The Montana man accused of murdering a camper has been identified after a used beer can allegedly helped police find the killer.

During a press conference on Thursday, Gallatin County Sheriff Dan Springer said Daren Christopher Abbey, 41, had been identified as the suspect involved in the brutal killing of Dustin Kjersem, 35, who was found dead in a tent while camping in Big Sky, Montana.

"During the investigation, the detectives collected DNA from a beer can inside of Kjersem's tent and sent it to the Montana State Crime Lab," Springer said, adding that investigators ultimately used the sample to track down Abbey.

The sheriff said police arrested Abbey, whom it was previously announced was arrested on unrelated charges. Springer said on Thursday that Abbey was arrested on a probation violation.

According to Springer, Abbey "confessed to the murder of Dustin Kjersem" after being interviewed by police.

The sheriff went on to detail what was allegedly discovered during the investigation.

Springer said Kjersem "arrived in the Moose Creek area" on October 10, and "set up camp," which featured "a wall tent complete with wood stove, beds, lamps and multiple other items."

According to Springer, Kjersem had planned on picking up his girlfriend on Friday night. When he didn't show up, he said Kjersem's girlfriend "became worried."

"On Saturday morning, she and her friend drove to the campsite, and found Kjersem deceased in the tent," Springer said.

"By all accounts, this homicide appears to be a chance encounter," he added. "There does not appear to be any connection between our victim and our suspect."

Gallatin County Sheriff's Office

Springer said during Abbey's interview with police, he claimed he had been "looking for a place to camp" on the evening of Thursday, October 10, and allegedly wanted to camp at the "particular site" Kjersem had already occupied.

"As he approached the site, he realized someone was staying there, [Abbey] stated, Dustin welcomed him to the campsite and offered him a beer," Springer explained. "At some point, this individual struck Dustin Kjersem with a piece of solid wood, stabbed him in the neck with a screwdriver, and ultimately hit him with the ax."

The sheriff noted that Abbey's motive remains "unknown," adding that investigators are working on finding out what led to Kjersem's murder.

He continued, "This appears to be a heinous crime committed by an individual who had no regard for the life of Dustin Kjersem."

Springer said investigators discovered that Abbey had "removed items from the campsite he believed had evidence that could tie him to the crime."

"He removed the items he had touched, to include the cooler, the firearms and the ax, and to return to the crime the following night, and removed further items," he explained, adding, This is the behavior of a guilty subject who thought they could get away with murder."

Gallatin County Sheriff's Office

Abbey -- who is currently in custody -- was charged with deliberate homicide and two counts of tampering with evidence, according to Fox News.

"Although a suspect has been arrested and charged, there is still months of work to be done," Springer said during the press conference.

He went on to share a message for Kjersem's family following their devastating loss.

"To the family and friends of Dustin Kjersem, you are all in our thoughts and prayers. No one deserves to have this happen to them," Springer said. "I hope this can bring a little bit of peace to all of you, and I'm sorry you're having to go through this."

"To the other criminals out there, the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office and its partners will not stand for this type of behavior. You will not get away with it in our community," he added. "If you have some need to commit these types of crimes, let it be known, we will hunt you down, and we will make sure that you never see the light of day again."

In a press release shared by the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, police said the suspect had been identified but did not share information regarding his identity.

Previously, authorities said they were looking for a blue and silver Eastwing camp axe, a Remington shotgun, Ruger Blackhawk revolver and an Orange YETI cooler -- which they believed were taken from where Kjersem's body was found.

After Kjersem's body was discovered, his death was initially thought to have been the result of a bear attack.

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks, however, found no signs of bear activity in the area and a homicide investigation began. Per the sheriff's office, evidence from the autopsy further pointed toward murder, as his body sustained "multiple chop wounds" -- before they went on to call it a "vicious attack."

Kjersem's obituary described him as an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting, as well as a doting father to his daughter Addy Mae and stepson Zeb. A GoFundMe has been set up for his children in the wake of his death.

Meanwhile, during Thursday's press conference, Springer said Abbey was being held in Butte, where he was arrested. However, he noted that the sheriff's department plans to have him transferred to Gallatin County.