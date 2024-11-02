Jessica Simpson Celebrates Seven Years of Sobriety in Emotional Post

Instagram

The singer -- who has been open about her past struggles with alcohol -- took to Instagram to mark seven years of "being alcohol free."

Jessica Simpson is celebrating a huge milestone in her sobriety journey.

On Friday, the singer shared a post on Instagram, in which she marked seven years of "being alcohol free." The post featured a black-and-white photo of Simpson, 44, appearing to look out of a window while on a plane.

"7yrs ago today I walked myself into the light of being alcohol free 🤍," she captioned the post.

Many of Simpson's followers took to the comments section to send congratulatory and supportive messages to the mom of three, with several opening up about their person progress in their own sobriety journeys.

"I'm working on this myself… I can't wait to look back & say the same! Congrats!❤️," a fan wrote.

"Amazing 👏🏼👏🏼 you're an inspiration ❤️❤️❤️ I've been alcohol-free for a little over a year now and am much happier," a second commented.

"So proud of you💜Your strength is an inspiration and a light! Keep shining bright 💫💫💫 I Love You," a third wrote, while another said, "Thank you for sharing your journey and your truth with us 💖 I know it’s inspiring so many people who admire you!"

Her post comes a couple of months after she shut down speculation that she relapsed after fans believed she'd been drinking again.

In August, Simpson -- who shares Maxwell, Ace, and Birdie with husband Eric Johnson -- responded to a fan who told her to "stop drinking" in the comments section of an Instagram post she shared at the time, which featured a photo of Ace.

"I haven't wanted or touched alcohol since October 2017 and it has been the best decision I've made for myself and for my family," Simpson clapped back.

She continued, "Thank. You for your concern, but you have me very misunderstood. Sending love your way."

Simpson celebrated six years of sobriety last year, marking the occasion by sharing an "unrecognizable" photo of herself on the day she decided to stop drinking. She originally posted the photo on her Instagram in November 2021, to celebrate four years of sobriety.

"This person in the early morning of Nov 1, 2017 is an unrecognizable version of myself," Simpson wrote alongside the picture, which sees her wearing a pink tracksuit as she stares off into the distance.

"Knew in this very moment I would allow myself to take back my light, show victory over my internal battle of self respect, and brave this world with piercing clarity," she continued.

As for the reason she stopped drinking, Simpson said it was because it "kept my mind and heart circling in the same direction and quite honestly I was exhausted."

"The real work that needed to be done in my life was to actually accept failure, pain, brokenness, and self sabotage. The drinking wasn't the issue. I was," she added. "I didn't love myself. I didn't respect my own power. Today I do."

Simpson admitted to being addicted to alcohol and pills in her 2020 memoir Open Book.

While she said her addiction was brought on by sexual abuse that she experienced at the age of 6, what largely helped her stop was the support of those around her.

After Simpson’s close friends came over, she recalled telling them, "I need to stop. Something's got to stop. And if it's alcohol that’s doing this and making things worse, then I quit."