Hugh Jackman & Ryan Reynolds Weigh in After Martha Stewart Says Deadpool Star 'Not So Funny'

Getty

Marvel actors and longtime friends Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, who co-starred in Deadpool & Wolverine, both responded after Martha Stewart said of Reynolds that he's "not so funny in real life."

Martha Stewart may not be a comedian or even an actor, but she believes she knows funny. After calling out Ryan Reynolds -- who fans think is funny on film, in person, and on social media -- as "not so funny in real life," both he and his Deadpool and Wolverine costar Hugh Jackman responded.

According to Stewart during an appearance on Bilt Rewards' November Rent Free game show, it's all an act when it comes to Reynolds being a funnyman. And she wasn't even asked about him directly.

Instead, Bilt CEO and founder Ankur Jain asked her which celebrities she thinks people would say they most wanted to hang out with in a random survey. Of course, she quickly stood up for her BFF Snoop Dogg.

She then threw out Reynolds' name, saying, "He’s probably on the list just ‘cause he covers himself up in his movies and you don’t see his face."

She then added, "And you want to know something? He’s not so funny in real life. No, he's not funny. He's very serious."

As for who she'd like to hang out with, Stewart threw out Brad Pitt and George Clooney, admitting when Jain brought up Taylor Swift that she was only thinking of men. "Taylor Swift is lovely," she said.

So her conclusion is that she'd put Swift at number one on the list, followed by her pal Snoop. "Then I would take Ryan off it, and I would put in somebody else," she said, with that somebody being Clooney.

Jain dug a little deeper into the Reynolds comments, with Stewart happily obliging. "He’s a good actor. He can act funny, but he isn't funny," she said of the Deadpool star. "Maybe he can get to be funny again."

She then quipped, "I’m going to get in trouble, he's my neighbor."

There's no word on if she's gotten "in trouble," but Reynolds definitely got wind of her comments after she made headlines for calling him "not so funny."

He took to Twitter for his response, which he did so with jokes. "I'd disagree with her," he wrote in response to PopCrave's share of the story on X/Twitter, "But I tried that once. The woman is unexpectedly spry. She really closed the gap after a mile or so."

I’d disagree with her. But I tried that once. The woman is unexpectedly spry. She really closed the gap after a mile or so. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) November 2, 2024 @VancityReynolds

Jackman, who has famously enjoyed a faux feud with Reynolds for years and years -- much like their superhero counterparts -- also weighed in with his take on Stewart's comments, replying to his costars thoughts with a very concise reply.

"Finally someone says it," he wrote on Saturday.

Finally someone says it. — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) November 2, 2024 @RealHughJackman

As noted by People, Jackman opened up about the origins of their so-called feud back in 2020 with The Daily Beast. He credits the genesis of it with X-Men co-star Scarlett Johansson, who was married to Reynolds from 2008 to 2011.

"Scarlett had just married Ryan, so when he came on set I was like, 'Hey, you better be on your best behavior here, pal, because I’m watching,' and we started ribbing each other that way," said Jackman, who was close with and protective of the Mystique actress.

"And then it all escalated with the Deadpool thing and him calling me out, and trying to manipulate me through social media to do what he wanted," Jackman continued. He even credits Reynolds with convincing him to come out of Wolverine retirement for their blockbuster collaboration.