Man Allegedly Stabs Ex-Girlfriend 20 Times Before Running Away, Asks Police, 'Did She Die?'

Delaware County Sheriff's Office

Investigators believe the Indiana man originally charged his ex-girlfriend of a week while holding a gun before switching to a knife and stabbing her over and over again.

A man is behind bars after he allegedly charged his ex-girlfriend with a gun before attacking her with a knife, reportedly stabbing her more than 20 times.

Keywine Gibson Jr., 22, is facing charges of attempted murder and battery after the horrific incident on the evening of Halloween in Indiana. According to Muncie police, Gibson confessed the crime to his roommate, which ultimately led to his arrest, per Indianapolis' Fox59.

Police received the call around 8:45 p.m. on Thursday night from a woman who reported a female outside screaming and a man who'd just run away from the area.

When police arrived, they found the victim, who allegedly was able to tell them who her attacker was, according to The Star Press.

According to the woman, she was coming back to her apartment with her groceries when she saw a man standing near the bushes by her unit.

She said that when she got to her stairs, she could her the man behind her. And when she turned to look, she recognized her ex-boyfriend, Gibson. The woman told police she had broken up with him about a week ago, per CrimeOnline.

Per the arrest affidavit, she told police he was running toward her with a handgun, but as he approached her, he allegedly put the gun away and pulled out a knife.

According to the legal documents, the woman could not remember how many times she was stabbed. Hospital staff reported finding more than 20 puncture marks on her clothing.

She was given 32 staples in the back of her head due to stab wounds, as well as receiving treatment for what appeared to be knife wounds on her chest, armpits, neck, back and shoulders, according to Fox59.

It was later that evening when Gibson's roommate reportedly called 9-1-1 to report that he had confessed to her that he "stabbed his ex." She described the suspect to police as armed and said he'd been driving a red Saturn.

Court documents detail police arriving at Gibson's address to find a red Saturn parked outside. Inside that vehicle, they recovered a knife covered in a red substance, per the affidavit.

After his arrest and having his Miranda rights read to him, police report that Gibson asked them, "Did she die?"

He additionally claimed that he was not able to remember what had happened that night. Fox59 reports he was charged with felony attempted murder, level 3 felony aggravated battery, level 5 felony domestic battery with a deadly weapon, and level 6 felony pointing a firearm.