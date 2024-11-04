James Van Der Beek Apologizes to Family, Friends Who Had to Learn His Cancer Diagnosis From Media

Getty

James Van Der Beek is shedding some light on his colorectal cancer diagnosis, and its public reveal.

After announcing his diagnosis in an exclusive interview with People Sunday, the Dawson's Creek alum took to Instagram to apologize to his loved ones that had to learn he had cancer via the media.

"It is cancer … Each year, approximately 2 billion people around the world receive this diagnosis. And I’m one of them. There's no playbook for how to announce these things, but I'd planned on talking about it at length with People magazine at some point soon … to raise awareness and tell my story on my own terms," Van Der Beek explained. "But that plan had to be altered early this morning when I was informed that a tabloid was going to run with the news."

Adding that he has "been dealing with this privately until now, getting treatment and dialing in my overall health with greater focus than ever before," the actor noted that he's "in a good place and feeling strong."

It’s been quite the initiation, and I'll tell you more when I'm ready," Van Der Beek added. "Apologies to all the people in my life who I'd planned on telling myself. Nothing about this process has occurred on my preferred timeline… But we roll with it, taking each surprise as a signpost, pointing us toward a greater destiny than we would have discovered without divine intervention. Please know that my family and I deeply appreciate all the love and support. More to come …"

Van Der Beek's wife took to the comments section of the post to share her support for her husband following the news, writing, "I love you baby 🤍."

Other notable names who have wished Van Der Beek well include the singer behind Dawson's Creek's iconic theme song, "I Don't Wanna Wait," Paula Cole, who wrote, "Sending love to you and your family 🙏❤️."

Ricki Lake commented, "Loving you and your beautiful family. ❤️❤️❤️," while renowned DJ Diplo, added, "love you brother."

"I have colorectal cancer. I've been privately dealing with this diagnosis and have been taking steps to resolve it, with the support of my incredible family," he said in an exclusive statement.

"There's reason for optimism, and I'm feeling good," the Varsity Blues star added.

Per the American Cancer Society, Colorectal cancer starts in the colon or the rectum, which make up the large intestine in the digestive system.