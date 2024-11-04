Grimes Agrees With Olivia Rodrigo's 'Oddly Specific' Dating Red Flag, Shades Ex Elon Musk

Getty

Rodrigo says she always asks this question on a first date, and if the answer is yes, "You're a little too full of yourself. I think it's just weird" -- and no second date!

Olivia Rodrigo is revealing the one question she asks all her dates.

During an interview with Netflix Friday ahead of the release of the documentary chronicling her Guts World Tour, the "Vampire" singer addressed one of her dating "red flags" while showing off some of the signature tees she wore on tour.

While showing off a shirt that read, "Dump Him," referencing the iconic Britney Spears outfit, Rodrigo said, "This is a very oddly specific question that I ask guys on first dates: I always ask them if they think that they would want to go to space. And if they say yes, I don't date them."

Laughing, she explained, "I just think if you wanna go to space, you're a little too full of yourself. I think it's just weird."

Fellow musician Grimes couldn't help but agree, throwing some subtle shade to her space exploring ex Elon Musk by seconding Rodrigo's red flag.

"It's true," Grimes, who shares three kids with the SpaceX founder, wrote on Musk's social media platform, X (formerly Twitter), under a repost of Rodrigo's comments. "Only women should be going to space."

Grimes wasn't the only one in support of Rodrigo's comments, which sparked lots of agreement after making the rounds on social media over the weekend.

Meanwhile, Musk is steadfast in his quest to put humans on Mars by 2030, recently writing on X, "SpaceX hopes to offer travel to Mars to anyone who wants to go, bearing in mind that it will be like a long sea voyage in centuries past -- dangerous and uncomfortable, but great adventure!"

Grimes and Musk, who were first linked in 2018, share son X Æ A-Xiii, daughter Exa Dark Sideræl and son Techno Mechanicus.

In 2022, Grimes revealed that the couple had split, and a year later, referred to their relationship as "the best internship ever." And while she's praised Musk's continued efforts with his aerospace company, even calling it "incredible to be right there watching all that SpaceX stuff happen," the pair have since been in a bit of a custody battle, which has included accusations from both sides.

Grimes has claimed Musk is keeping the children away from her, while Musk has accused Grimes of moving to California to avoid Texas courts.