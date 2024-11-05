Celebrities Who Voted In 2024 Election -- As Some Reveal Harris or Trump Support!

Instagram

A ton of stars cast their ballots before or on Election Day -- revealing whether they voted for Harris or Trump and why.

Election Day is here ... and a ton of stars have already hit the ballot box.

The race between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump is reaching an end, as Americans -- many celebrities included -- cast their votes for the next President of the United States.

In Hollywood, a majority of the support is behind Harris, with a ton of stars revealing on social media they voted early. Among them: Jennifer Aniston, Ariana Grande, Reese Witherspoon, P!nk, Sophia Bush, Lily Collins and Lizzo.

Chloe Grace Moretz, meanwhile, came out as gay as she shared why she was voting for Harris.

On the Trump side, the celeb support was a bit lighter -- though Caitlyn Jenner has his back, while Danica Patrick revealed she voted for the very first time in her life, at 42, to support the former president.

On Election Day itself, the stars continued to head to their local polling places, as Chris Pratt, Julia Roberts, Mark Ruffalo, Jimmy Kimmel, Alec Baldwin and more rocked their "I Voted" stickers.