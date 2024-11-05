Drew Barrymore & Adam Sandler's Daughters Had '50 First Dates' Movie Night Together

Getty

"Because your kids will — a lot of the time — reject so many things about you that when you see them embracing something, you're like, 'Oh, how fantastic!' "

Drew Barrymore revealed on her talk show that her daughter and Adam Sandler’s daughter watched 50 First Dates together for a recent movie night at her house.

In an episode of The Drew Barrymore Show airing Monday, the actress/host didn't reveal which of their kids were watching the flick, but said their happiness about the movie made it a "sweet and wonderful" moment for her as a mom.

"My daughter and Adam's daughter were watching 50 First Dates at my house the other night," she recalled. "I was like, 'Why are you guys watching this? Don't you get enough of me and your dad?'"

Barrymore has two daughters, Olive, 12, and Frankie, 10, with her ex-husband Will Kopelman. Sandler, meanwhile, shares two teenage daughters, Sunny, 16, and Sadie, 18, with wife Jackie Sandler.

Their romcom was directed by Peter Segal and dropped just before Valentine's Day in 2004, becoming a box office smash by bringing in more than $198 million worldwide.

In the movie, Barrymore starred as a character who lost her memory every single day after a car accident. Sandler played a man who pursued her, despite her condition.

Barrymore previously revealed that the movie’s title was supposed to be “50 First Kisses,” and it was originally supposed to have a totally different ending.

"The original ending was her saying, 'You should go and live your life, because this is no life here,'" she shared on her show back in August. "And he goes away, as he does, and he comes back and he walks into the restaurant, and he just sits down and says, 'Hi, I'm Henry.' And the film ends."

This isn't the only film Barrymore starred in with Sandler.

Earlier this year, Barrymore also shared an emotional video to her Instagram, reminiscing on when she co-starred with Sandler in The Wedding Singer.

"I love you so much @adamsandler," Barrymore captioned her post. "The Wedding Singer came on my TV as I was getting ready to leave the house and I had to take in this moment and watch it."

"We made such a good movie. I love you so much. Happy New Year," she said in the video (below).

The Drew Barrymore Show airs weekdays on CBS. Check your local listing.