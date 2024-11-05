DWTS' Gleb Savchenko Reacts to Speculation He & Brooks Nader Rekindled Their Romance

Getty

"Brooks, if you're watching, I miss you," the pro-dancer said, before revealing who initially ended their romance over text.

Gleb Savchenko is spilling the tea on his break-up with Brooks Nader.

The Dancing with the Stars pro revealed that he was the one who called it quits on his relationship with his celebrity dance partner.

It comes after fans were confused about a recent TikTok that was posted by Gleb, where they believed he was at Brooks' home.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

His fellow DWTS pros Ezra Soza and Rylee Arnold confronted him about the reconciliation rumors, questioning whether they had rekindled their romance.

"It's not the same place," Gleb noted in a Nov. 4 TikTok video Ezra posted.

Gleb then had a sweet message for his ex-partner, despite him being the one who ended things -- saying, "Brooks, if you're watching, I miss you."

"You were the one who texted her, Gleb!" Rylee added, prompting Gleb to confirm, "I did."

"Totally different house," he then reiterated. "Look, that plant -- I've never seen that plant before."

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

The 28-year-old previously shared a TikTok video with the caption, "When he's breaking up with me but I never knew we were dating."