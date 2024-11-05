What Kristin Cavallari Is Looking for In a Man Following Mark Estes Split

Getty

"I will never date anyone from the DMs ever again," she said, saying that "attracts the wrong type of guy" -- before boldly claiming her next boyfriend will be her "next husband."

Kristin Cavallari is figuring out her dating life following her split from Mark Estes.

The 37-year-old Laguna Beach alum, who split from Estes in late September, took her Let's Be Honest podcast Wednesday to share what she's looking for in her next relationship.

"I think I'm just so f--king over Hollywood in general," Cavallari explained. "And now that I'm dipping my toe back in the dating pool, I'm having people reach out to me right now and I've had a couple big people in Hollywood reach out to me."

However, Cavallari noted that she's not interested at all in dating a celebrity.

"I am not looking to date anyone in entertainment, and I will never date anyone from the DMs ever again," she said, "because it attracts the wrong type of guy, it's fair to say."

While she didn't mention Estes by name, it's worth noting that the 24-year-old Montana Boyz member did reach out to Cavallari via DM before the pair started dating.

They coupled up in February, and were together for seven months before ultimately calling it quits. And while her relationship with Estes may have been short-lived, Cavallari is determined that the next guy she dates will be her husband.

"My next boyfriend's going to be my next husband," she insisted. "The next guy I'm serious about is going to be my next husband."

Cavallari even revealed that she's vetting potential partners out, and shared that she's already gone on multiple dates with the same person.

"And now that I'm dipping my toe back in the dating pool, I'm having people reach out to me right now and I've had a couple big people in Hollywood reach out to me," she shared, before opening up about her dating situation. "I've gone out with the same guy a couple times. I told him I don't want something serious. Because I don't want anything serious right now. But I met him in real life."

As for what she’s looking for in a man, the Laguna Beach star admitted that she's interested in someone older than her after dating the much-younger Estes.

"I want someone who I can really learn from. Someone who can teach me things. Someone who can't gain anything from me," she said, adding that her ideal partner already has a vasectomy as she's not interested in having more kids.

Cavallari, who shares sons Camden, 12, and Jaxon, 10, and daughter Saylor, 8, with ex-husband Jay Cutler, continued, "I'm never going to do a social media relationship again. I will say I'm in a relationship when I'm in a relationship. I will forever change his name. I will never f--king post him."

She also doesn't intend to say "I love you" for the first six months of her romance, as she noted that's often the time it takes for her to lose interest in a relationship.

"I feel bad because then I end up breaking hearts," she explained. "I'm thinking about the guy. It's not for me. I'm thinking about the guy. Because I've broken some hearts in the past few years and I'm not happy about that."