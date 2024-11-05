Tori Spelling Details First Time She Slept With 90210 Costar Brian Austin Green: 'Kind of Epic'

Getty

"Were we super drunk?" Green asked, before revealing that he has no recollection of the moment.

Brian Austin Green doesn't remember the first time he slept with Tori Spelling.

During Spelling's Tuesday episode of her Misspelling podcast, the 90210 actress had to help jog Green's memory of the pair's night together at the Disneyland Hotel.

According to Spelling, 51, the duo had been "fighting so much" while at the theme park that day that Spelling even why they "always" argued while in line for the Matterhorn.

"You said, 'Have you ever thought maybe I always fight with you because I love you? Then we started kissing. Then you were like, 'Do you want to get out of here?' And I was like, 'Yeah,'" she recalled.

Green asked, "Wait, what? I love this story."

Spelling agreed that the story was "kind of epic" and out of a "John Hughes movie."

She later revealed she called fellow 90210 alum Jennie Garth the next morning.

"Were we super drunk?" Green asked, which Spelling confirmed was true.

"That was kind of the theme for then. We were going out a lot," he said. "I remember a lot other times [hooking up], but I do not remember that time at all."

While Green didn't remember that specific time, he did recall a "hysterical" moment he pulled a tissue out of Spelling's bra during a hook up.

Green felt he couldn't quite label their history, referring to it as "much more than dating." He also called Spelling "family."

"You don't f--k your family," Spelling quipped.

Spelling and Green co-starred in Beverly Hills, 90210 from 1990 to 2000 as Donna Martin and David Silver.

They then reprised their roles for BH90210 in 2019.

Green was married to Megan Fox from 2010 to 2021, with whom he shares Noah, 11, Bodhi, 10, and Journey, 7.

He is also the father of son Kassius, 22, with ex Vanessa Marcil, as well as son Zane, 2, with fiancée Sharna Burgess.