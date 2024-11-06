D'Arcy Carden Says Susan Sarandon 'Threw Her Ass Out' While Bowling For New Film (Exclusive)

The actress, who starred in Nobody Wants This on Netflix, also revealed what she knows about Season 2's script.

D'Arcy Carden got to know film icon Susan Sarandon pretty well on set of their new film The Gutter.

The 44-year-old actress sat down with TooFab exclusively to celebrate the film's release, revealing that the Thelma & Louise star pulled a muscle while bowling. And not just any muscle, but her derriere!

"Susan was better than me," Carden told TooFab of their bowling skills.

Getty/Toofab

"But the funny thing that Susan learned that I also learned playing baseball [for Prime Video's A League of Their Own] is that when you're doing a sport on camera, where you have to do the same motion over and over again, I would get the weirdest little injuries," she recalled.

"You know, it's not full body. It's like one thing over and over. So if [Sarandon] was here right now, she would tell you that she 'threw her ass out,' when she was bowling. So that's some tea for you. She threw her ass out," Carden revealed.

While they both apparently needed some more tips in the bowling department, Carden did take some notes from her costar when it came to her work ethic.

"Susan is incredible. Everybody on the set was in love with her. She's such an icon. She's such a star. And she comes and does this little indie movie," Carden shared. "I think if like she had stayed in her trailer all day or, or not talk to anybody, we would have been like, 'Yep, no, she can do whatever she wants', But she was just one of the people."

"She's really interested in everything that's going on. And she wants to meet everybody and talk to everybody," she added, before revealing that the day where it was just the two of them on camera was an opportunity to "absorb everything."

"She's so effortless and easy and then you watch it on camera and you're like, 'She is a damn star.' I am obsessed with her. I love her so much," she added, saying she now considers the legend one of her friends.

On 'Nobody Wants This'

It has been a busy year for Carden, as she reunited with her The Good Place costar Kristen Bell in the Netflix hit series Nobody Wants This, which has just been renewed for a Season 2.

"I have to say, I knew it [would be a success]," Carden told TooFab.

"I wasn't surprised. I really wasn't surprised at all. I could feel it on the set. I could feel it the day that Kristen told me she was doing a romantic comedy with Adam Brody. I think everybody knew it was going to be a hit, but I am not surprised at the success. It's just so enjoyable and fun. It's just like candy TV. It was very enjoyable to watch," she said before explaining that "candy TV" means viewers just want more of it.

It also wasn't the first time she worked with Adam Brody, who played Noah in the series, as he also featured in in The Gutter.

"I would hop on [set] any day that they asked me ... It was literally just Kristen texting me and being like, 'Will you come to set next week?' It was just like a very easy, fun, playful thing that turned into more and more," she explained. "And if they want to bring me back next season, I would jump at the chance. That would be so fun. It was just a very fun, fun group of people."

As for any hints about Season 2, Carden remained tight-lipped.

"My lips are zipped that maybe I know a little something or maybe I don't."

On Ted Danson

The Good Place star recently joined her fellow alum Ted Danson on his podcast Where Everybody Knows Your Name, where fans left countless comments asking for the pair to work together again. Carden then told TooFab that she "promises" they will.

When asked whether Carden considers him a "mentor," she told TooFab, "That's such a good word for him. Yes. I think he would be like, 'No, no, no, that's not what I am.' But he was."

"Getting to work with him every day for four years and getting so much, that cast was so incredible. And we had so much fun in our group scenes and the same as what I was saying before [about Susan Sarandon], but the scenes when it would just be Ted and I were so special," she continued.

"And that's really when that sort of mentor stuff comes up where it's not just a bunch of fun actors on a set goofing around," Carden added. "But when it's one-on-one that's the time to use as a learning experience and take what you can from these like icons."