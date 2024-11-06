Jon Stewart Ends 'Daily Show' with Message of Hope on Election Night: 'This Is Not the End'

The Daily Show

"We have to regroup and we have to continue to fight," Stewart told his audience while he closed out his talk show, as Trump neared victory.

Jon Stewart tried to conclude his live "Daily Show" on Election Night with a passionate message.

As the election results continued to roll in on Tuesday night, it was becoming clear that Donald Trump would be heading back into The White House. While the final call wasn't yet made, it wasn't looking good for Kamala Harris as Stewart's show came to an end.

"Here's what we know -- is that we really don't know anything, and that we're going to come out of this election. We're going to make all kind of pronouncements about what this country is and what this world is, and the truth is, we're not really going to know s--t," Stewart said directly to camera.

"We're going to make it seem like this is the finality of our civilization. We're all going to have to wake up tomorrow morning and work like hell to move the world to the place that we prefer it to be," he continued. "And I just want to point out, just as a matter of perspective, that the lessons that our pundits take away from these results, that they will pronounce with certainty, will be wrong. And we have to remember that."

The late night host then showed a number of flashbacks to anchors reporting the news after each election result since 2008, pointing out how predictions following previous wins didn't always follow through.

"I think we are moving towards a post racial America," one reporter said after Barack Obama was elected in 2008. Jon then quipped, "Yeah, that lasted a day!"

Other footage then showed Trump's win in 2016 and January 6th, 2021, where his supporters stormed the Capitol. A reporter stated that Trump would "never be allowed to step foot in the Capitol again. Never."

"Ever," Stewart said in a somber tone, after the video. "My point is this: F--k!"