Sabrina Carpenter & Billie Eillish React to Trump's Win During Concerts: 'So Sorry for Our Country'

The artists told their crowds that their shows were both a "safe" space and an "escape" following the election outcome.

Singers Sabrina Carpenter and Billie Eilish both used their latest concert stops to voice their opinions about Donald Trump winning the 2024 presidential election.

In Carpenter's Seattle show on Wednesday, November 6, she expressed her disappointment after Trump defeated Vice President Kamala Harris.

"Everyone that came here to escape, I hope we can be a moment of peace for you," she said empathetically.

"I feel so sorry for our country and all the women here," she continued. "I love you so, so, so, much. I really hope that the rest of the night you can enjoy yourselves, because you absolutely deserve it."

Prior to the election, the Espresso singer was reportedly responsible for increasing voter registration by 35,814 people. Per Headcount, she also encouraged another 263,087 others to take action -- like checking their registration status or finding the location of polling spots.

Eilish also expressed her feelings on Trump winning the election during her Nashville show on Wednesday, telling fans she initially couldn't "fathom" continuing on with the show show after waking up to the election results.

"I want you to know that you're safe with me, and you're protected here, and that you are safe in this room," she said as the crowd cheered.

"I've dealt with some stuff myself, and I've been taken advantage of," she continued. "My boundaries were crossed, to say it politely, and now a person who is a ... let's say convicted predator, let's say that ... God, my heart is beating fast ... someone who hates women so, so deeply is about to be the president of the United States of America."