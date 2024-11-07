The View Hosts Clash As Sunny Hostin Blames 'Misogyny' for Trump's Success with Latino Voters

ABC

Things got a little heated between Sunny Hostin and Alyssa Farah Griffin on Thursday's episode of The View -- with Whoopi Goldberg having to interrupt their tense back and forth.

As the cohosts expressed sadness over Kamala Harris' concession speech -- which they believed showed the future the country "could have had" if she, and not Donald Trump, were president -- they began to discuss what went wrong.

Griffin acknowledged that even the "greatest politician of all time would have struggled" to overcome someone who has been running for a decade with such a short campaign.

She then wondered why Harris wasn't "given more time to run" and why Biden didn't step aside sooner, before addressing what she saw as "macro" issues. In her mind, the people who voted for him may not even like who he is or what he says, but felt their lives "were better under him" and focused on the economy.

"They won but they're morally bankrupt," Sunny told her, before Griffin tried to make her point.

Griffin felt, for many voters, they went with Trump because "the cost of living is too high, the wages are too low, my life felt better under him" -- adding that nobody "struggling to make ends meet" was listening to "Wharton professors say about the economy."

Hostin then interjected, saying Republican voters were "bombarded with misinformation," before Griffin brought up abortion. Though she acknowledged there are a lot of women who cared about abortion, she said many of them lived in states where "ultra-restrictive" laws aren't in place or on the horizon -- and instead "were voting more because pocketbook issues matter more than if a woman in Alabama is able to get an abortion."

"But they're going to do worse under a Trump administration!" Hostin exclaimed, saying only "millionaires and billionaires" will profit when Trump is in office.

As Griffin rhetorically asked why Trump had such support from Latino voters in Texas, Hostin interjected again before she could finish her sentence -- saying, "misogyny, that's why."

"No, it's on the border!" Griffin shouted. "The border crisis is on their doorstep! And they were begging people to care about it for years."

"Misogyny and sexism, that's what that was," Sunny reiterated, before Griffin threw her hands up and said, "The lessons are not misogyny and sexism!"

At that point, Whoopi interrupted the heated back and forth -- exclaiming, "Knock, knock, who's there? Oh my gosh, it's Whoopi!"