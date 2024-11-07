Woman Arrested After Giving Missing Daughter, 2, to Meth Dealer: Police

Moore Police Department

The woman allegedly said she was on drugs when she gave the child to a man who "could" be the father of the girl in 2022; she hasn't seen either of them since.

An Oklahoma woman has been arrested and charged with child abandonment, after she allegedly gave up her daughter to a drug dealer more than two years ago.

The charges were brought against Ashley Rowland, 39, last week in the city of Moore. According to a probable cause affidavit filed November 1, via KOCO, the investigation into Rowland began in April 2023, when the Oklahoma Department of Human Services tried to obtain custody of the child.

At the time, they couldn't locate her -- with Rowland allegedly telling them the girl, who was 2, was "with her father in Georgia." That, per authorities, wasn't true ... as the mother allegedly admitted to police that she gave the girl to a man she bought meth from named Carlos.

Rowland then allegedly told police that Carlos could be the girl's father, though she wasn't certain -- adding that she hadn't seen either of them since April 2022 and that he planned to go to Mexico.

She also reportedly didn't know the man's last name and offered up no identifiable features to help authorities to locate him.

Per KTUL, she also allegedly claimed she was on drugs when she gave the girl away.

So far, no photos of the child -- or her have -- have been released.

"Situations like those described in this affidavit are heartbreaking and unimaginable," DHS told PEOPLE. "Like the rest of the community, Oklahoma Human Services reels in concern for this child's safety."

"While we are unable to discuss cases due to state and federal confidentiality statutes, the agency is grateful to our law enforcement partners for their continued work to find her and as they seek justice in her disappearance," they continued. "We remain committed to supporting their efforts, however needed."

The Moore Police Department, meanwhile, said, "This is a very active case that we are working diligently on. All leads are being investigated in relation to the location of the child. If you have any information on this case, please contact the Moore Police Department."