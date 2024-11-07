YouTube Star Andre Beadle Dead at 25 After Crashing Car Into Metal Pole: Police

Instagram

According to the the NYPD Highway District's Collision Investigation Squad, Beadle was driving "at a high rate of speed" along the Nassau Expressway in Queens when he veered off the road and crashed his car into a metal pole early Wednesday morning.

YouTube star Andre Beadle is dead after a fatal car crash in New York City. He was 25.

In a statement to PEOPLE, the New York Police Department said they responded to a call of a vehicle crash involving Beadle on the Nassau Expressway in Queens on Wednesday, November 6 at approximately 1:12 a.m.

When they arrived on the scene, NYPD Highway District's Collision Investigation Squad determined that Beadle had been "traveling eastbound" on the highway in the left lane "at a high rate of speed" before he "lost control" of his 2023 BMW sedan.

Officers say he "veered to the right" before traveling "off the right side of the roadway into the right shoulder," where he "struck a metal pole."

"This caused the vehicle to veer back across the eastbound lanes to the left shoulder, ejecting the operator from the vehicle," the NYPD said in their statement.

EMS responded to the scene and transported the YouTube star to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

The NYPD said that its Highway District's Collision Investigation Squad is still investigating the incident.

In his last post, shared four days ago, he wrote, "The streets say they miss me!"

In October, he shared another video showing his BMW at the shop, as well as him driving.

In the final shot, the 25-year-old internet personality -- who had over 59k subscribers on YouTube and nearly 250K followers on Instagram -- showed himself driving the vehicle at night close to the location where the crash occurred.

Beadle also shared several photos to Instagram that showed him posing with the car in the weeks leading up to the incident, as well as a few clips to both Instagram and YouTube that saw him driving the car on the highway at speeds of up to 130 mph, as he showed his fans and followers just how fast the car could go.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Shortly after news of his death, his family shared a post on his social media accounts to announce that a funeral for him will be held on Friday, Nov. 8 in Haffen Park in the Bronx, New York.

In the heartfelt announcement, his family described Beadle as someone "driven by passion" and "fueled by the thrill."

"May you find the ultimate track among the stars," they added.

Several of his fans mourned the star in the comments, with one writing, "Rip brother. Praying for your family and loved ones ❤️🙌," with another commenting, "Long Live B58 Legend 😢🕊️🙏🏿💔 gone too son bro."