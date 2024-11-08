Chynna Phillips Reveals She & Husband Billy Baldwin Live Separately, Details Unique Living Arrangement

Instagram

The Wilson Phillips singer opened up about their new, unconventional living arrangement in a new video posted to her YouTube channel Sunday, in which she revealed that she and her husband of nearly 30 years came to are living in different homes -- and cities -- in California.

"Billy and I are sort of in this new kind of arrangement that is actually really working for me. I don't know if it’s working for Billster, but I'm really happy with what we're doing," Phillips began. "Basically, it's totally unstructured . . . let me explain."

She continued, "I said to Billy, 'Look, why don't we just do a little test run to see what it feels like to have me in Santa Barbara, you in Beverly Hills, and then we flip-flop. Then in between, we have date nights together, we have therapy, we have dinner with the children and we go to the beach or the museum."

The pair share three children -- daughters Jameson, 24, and Brooke, 19, and son Vance, 22.

Phillips said the couple, who married in 1995, will spend a few days together when she says "we have sleepovers and stuff," but they're not "forcing ourselves to be subjected to each other's energy 24/7."

While the 61-year-old actor "is a bit more reticent about the whole thing," Phillips noted that he was still willing to try out the new setup.

She later went into more detail about the arrangement while on a FaceTime call with Baldwin.

"I think that we're onto something," Phillips, 56, told her husband. "I really do, because we enjoy each other's company. It's so hard to articulate to people that we're madly in love, we really enjoy being around one another, we cherish our marriage, we don't ever want to separate. We just need a little time apart because we are sort of an allergy to one another. And it's OK. I'm sure lots of different couples are allergies to each other."

Baldwin added, "The reality is you have the allergy, I have a certain energy that makes you have a-- see, your back just tweaked just now. You do things that, you know, sort of alter my energy sometimes."

Chynna also explained that her faith played a role in the couple's decision to live separately.

"Where in the Bible does it say that I have to live under the same roof 24/7 with my husband? Can you please find me that scripture?" she asked. "I mean, I have to take care of him, I have to be kind to him, I have to be gentle to him. I have to obey him or, what is the word, submit."

"I will submit when I'm around," Phillips added.

The pair have previously been open about the evolution of their marriage and shared that they had a "rough heart to heart together" in another YouTube video posted by Phillips in February.

In the clip, the couple revealed they separated for six months but were able to work it out by communicating, with Phillips' faith again taking center stage in their marriage.

"The Christianity aspect has been sort of a glaring issue for a while because [religion] has sort of overtaken my life in many ways. It has perhaps even made you question whether you and I can really make it in the long run," Phillips said to her husband.