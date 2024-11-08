Martha Stewart's Ex-Husband & His Wife Slam Her 'Sensationalized' Netflix Doc

Getty/Facebook

"While Andy quietly moved on and forward with his life, it appears that Martha continues to publicly relitigate the marriage," Andrew Stewart and his wife Shyla Nelson Stewart wrote in a lengthy statement condemning Martha's Netflix doc.

Martha Stewart didn't have many great things to say about ex-husband Andrew Stewart in her new Netflix doc -- and now he and his current wife are speaking out about it.

In Martha, which is streaming now, Stewart accuses her husband of multiple affairs and, at one point, tells viewers, "If you're married and your husband starts to cheat on you, he's a piece of s--t. Get out of that marriage."

That quote was included in a trailer for the project -- and while Andy and wife Shyla Nelson Stewart addressed the preview back in mid-October, their comments are only making headlines now. Taking to Shyla's Facebook page, the two released a joint statement about the then-upcoming doc, distancing the version of Andy that Martha talks about from the Andy of the current day.

It's unclear whether they've seen the full doc and have not commented on it outside of this initial statement.

"Hello FB family - this is my first and will be my only public comment on this subject. Since I am not active on any other social media platform, this is the only place I am sharing this," Shyla wrote in a statement attributed to them both.

"As some of you know, my husband is Andrew Stewart - brilliant publisher, avocational naturalist and nature photographer, and one of the gentlest, most soft-spoken, kind-hearted men I've ever known," she continued. "No one was more surprised than we when, after being introduced as colleagues almost 12 years ago, our connection blossomed into a deep and everlasting love."

"With our shared devotion to the Earth and to our families at the center, Andy and I have built a life of beauty, meaning, productivity, and purpose, infused with true love, which we share as fully as we can with our beautiful blended family of 5 amazing adult children, our 3 adorable grandchildren, our extended family, and many cherished friends," the statement went on.

"Prior to this happy chapter of his life, Andy had some dark ones, including a painful and abusive marriage to Martha (as in, Martha Stewart), which ended almost 40 years ago," she wrote. "While Andy quietly moved on and forward with his life, it appears that Martha continues to publicly relitigate the marriage, including comments in a sensationalized trailer for an upcoming documentary on Netflix."

"The juxtaposition of Andy's early life with the joy-filled, purpose-led, loving marriage we live today is striking. Every day, we openly express our gratitude for our love and for our life together," she continued, before concluding, "We both wish everyone, including Martha herself, the experience of loving and being loved deeply and fully, and the peace that comes from such a love."

In hew new Netflix documentary Martha, the homemaker turned lifestyle mogul detailed the problems in their nearly 30-year marriage, which included affairs on both sides.

Early in the film, Martha recalls kissing a "very handsome guy" in Florence's Duomo on her European honeymoon while Andy was at their hotel.

"He didn’t know I was married," Martha says of the stranger. "I was this waif of a girl hanging out in the cathedral on Easter Eve. He was emotional. I was emotional. It's just because it was an emotional place. It was unlike anything I’d ever experienced."

She also had a "very brief affair" with a "very attractive Irish man" while she was working as a stockbroker in the late '60s.

"It was nothing," the 83-year-old adds. "I would never have broken up a marriage for it."

Andy, meanwhile, told producers he "didn't stray" until she had, but Martha remembers things differently.

"He was not satisfied at home," Martha says in the film. "I don't know how many different girlfriends he had during this time, but I think there were quite a few."

She even claims he had a tryst with one of the girls who worked at the couple's Westport, Connecticut home. She says she confronted them about the affair before ultimately kicking the employee out.

The pair share daughter Alexis, who was born in 1965.

"He's the one who wanted the divorce, not I," Martha says. "He was throwing me away. I was 40 years old. I was gorgeous. You know, I was a desirous woman. But he was treating me like a castaway. He treated me really badly. And in return, I guess I treated him badly."

"I haven't talked to him for over 20 years, sadly," she adds.

As for if he's seen the film, Martha told PEOPLE it's New York City premiere on Oct. 21, that she has "no idea."