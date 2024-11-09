7 Celebrities Who Have Made Money Selling Feet Pics Online

Getty

Lily Allen, Blac Chyna and more stars have raked in the cash by selling photos of their feet.

Over the past few years, quite a few famous faces have signed up for OnlyFans, sharing a sexier side of themselves with fans. While some of these stars are posting completely explicit content, others are sharing things a little more tame -- which includes selling photos of their feet! For those stars appealing to the foot fetish audience, they say that it’s actually been a massive success and they’re totally raking in the cash. Although they may face backlash for their decision, these celebs say it’s all worth it.

Find out which stars are selling feet pics…

In July 2024, Lily Allen announced that she was starting an OnlyFans account to sell photos of her feet. When one follower recently called her out for posting on the explicit content website, she gave some surprising insight about how much money she’s made so far. Lily explained that it’s been an extremely successful venture and she actually makes more money from her feet pics than she does from people streaming her music.

“imagine being an artist and having nearly 8 million monthly listeners on spotify but earning more money from having 1000 people subscribe to pictures of your feet. don't hate the player, hate the game,” Lily wrote on X.

Blac Chyna may no longer be on OnlyFans but when she first joined the platform, she did share content of her feet while charging a $50 monthly subscription fee. Although her posts were behind a paywall, she did tease content -- once even sharing a video stomping grapes while barefoot as part of her Foot Freak Monday series.

Chyna reportedly made over $200 million while on the platform but eventually quit in order to be a better example for her children.

“I don’t do OnlyFans anymore -- I don’t do it anymore at all,” Chyna said on the Jason Lee Show. “I’m just changing everything about me. It’s a dead end. All that stuff is a dead end, and I know that I’m worth way more than that.”

Karrueche Tran recently made an OnlyFans account to share photos of her feet. Despite some backlash and accusations that she did it because she’s financially struggling, Karrueche clapped back to say she didn’t think there was anything wrong with it. She also shared that she would be donating a percentage of her earnings to local charities in Los Angeles.

“LOL at all the comments regarding OF. I’m not going broke.. just a smart play. Foot fetish is the number one fetish in the world. There’s nothing sexual that will be on my page. It’s literally my feet and if people are willing to pay, then what’s the problem?” she shared in a now-deleted post on X.

Basketball Wives star Evelyn Lozada joined OnlyFans in 2020, making a profile specifically for her feet. She charged followers $24.99 a month but ended up deleting the profile because she began to question her morals.

“During the pandemic I had an OnlyFans only for the feet which became this thing because I had ankle bracelets and I’m like, ‘Oh cool, I’m gonna start an OnlyFans just for my feet. Baby, it tapped me into a whole other world. People are really into feet,” Evelyn said on the Jason Lee Show.

Evelyn later regretted deleting the account and made a new profile where she now posts sexy photos that aren’t explicit.

In 2021, Raquel Leviss and her former Vanderpump Rules co-star Charli Burnett made a brief foray into the world of foot photos. During an episode of the show, the pair documented their attempt to raise money for a nose job by posting pictures of their feet on FeetFinder. They even filmed a video dunking their toes in a bowl of spaghetti.

Looking back, Charli says they initially made about $300 and after the episode wrapped and they continued posting, they made even more cash.

“Raquel, Katie, and I are still [selling pictures]...I think as a whole we’ve made $600. So we’re a little up since the last time on the show,” Charli said at the time, adding that they had to take a step back when their brand partners began to take issue with the photos.

Carmen Electra is extremely active on her OnlyFans but says her top request is always for photos of her feet. While she finds the whole thing funny, it’s not entirely surprising to her considering there used to be websites dedicated exclusively to her feet in high heels.

“I get so many foot requests which is the funniest thing to me,” she told People. “I’m always like, ‘What would you want to see me do with my feet? Should I stomp grapes? Put whipped cream on them?’”

British television personality Kerry Katona has made millions on OnlyFans by sharing snaps of her feet and other sexy images. Despite criticism, Kerry says she doesn’t mind and it’s helped her get out of bankruptcy and support her children.