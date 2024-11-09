HBO Addresses Euphoria Cancellation Rumors

HBO

HBO issued a statement after reports once again began circulating that the Zendaya-led drama had been canceled just months before production on Season 3 is said to begin.

On Friday, reports once again began circulating that the Zendaya-led drama series created by Sam Levinson had been canceled ahead of the long-awaited Season 3. After rumors spread among fans online, HBO addressed the reports.

“Euphoria is going in to production in 2025. Nothing has changed," a representative for HBO told The Independent in a statement.

After months of speculation as to whether or not Euphoria would even return for a third season as its cast members' careers have blown up, HBO announced over the summer that production on Season 3 was set to begin in January 2025.

"I am thrilled that we are ready to begin production on Euphoria in January. We could not be happier with our creative partnership with Sam [Levinson] and this incredible cast," Francesca Orsi, executive vice president of programming at HBO and head of HBO drama series and films told The Hollywood Reporter in July. "We look forward to bringing this new season of Euphoria to life for the fans."

While "this incredible cast" doesn't necessarily guarantee that everyone will be returning, HBO has said in July that they will be returning, listing Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, Jacob Elordi and Hunter Schafer, per The Hollywood Reporter at the time.

In March, the cast was freed up from their obligations to the delayed show so they could "pursue other opportunities" during the hiatus, which they certainly have. Their film careers blowing up has been a huge part of why fans started to worry about the future of the show.

Meanwhile, filming for the new season of Euphoria is set to begin almost exactly three years since the premiere of Season 2. Production on the third season was postponed multiple times due to the actors and writers strikers and the tragic passing of star Angus Cloud, who died from an accidental overdose in July 2023 at the age of 25.

It was previously announced that Season 3 will have a time jump, which Zendaya addressed during an appearance on Entertainment Weekly's The Awardist podcast last month.

"It's important because there's only so much high school drama you can deal with," she said of the time jump, jokingly adding, "'And then she cheats on her boyfriend again!'"

The actress -- who is also an EP on Euprhoia -- claimed that she doesn't "actually know much about what is happening" in Season 3.