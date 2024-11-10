11 Celebs Who Won't Publicly Label Their Sexuality

Getty

"I'm never talking about my sexuality ever again."

How a person identifies their sexuality is incredibly personal -- and choosing to share that information with the world is a big decision. While some celebrities are very open about how they label themselves, for others, it’s a topic that they prefer to keep private. Whether it’s because they don’t want fans to know about that part of their lives or because they just don’t know how they label their sexuality yet, these stars are keeping their sexuality to themselves.

Read on to find out what these celebs said about their sexuality…

Billie Eilish’s sexuality has been a topic of discussion through the years. While she’s only publicly dated men, she has said that she’s “attracted” to women and has hinted at relationships in her music. But with so much speculation, Billie has had enough talk about her private life and no longer is willing to discuss her sexuality.

“Who f--king cares? The whole world suddenly decided who I was, and I didn’t get to say anything or control any of it,” she told Rolling Stone. “Nobody should be pressured into being one thing or the other, and I think that there’s a lot of wanting labels all over the place…I think it’s really unfair, the way that the internet bullies you into talking about who you are and what you are.”

In a later interview with Vogue, Billie added, “I wish no one knew anything about my sexuality or anything about my dating life. Ever, ever, ever. And I hope that they never will again. And I’m never talking about my sexuality ever again. And I’m never talking about who I’m dating ever again.”

Harry Styles has long been a supporter of the LGBTQ+ community and has often left fans wondering about his sexuality. He even once referred to his Love on Tour set list as “sparkly bi music” -- but he has refused to publicly label himself.

“I’ve been really open with it with my friends, but that’s my personal experience; it’s mine,” he shared with Better Homes & Gardens. “The whole point of where we should be heading, which is toward accepting everybody and being more open, is that it doesn't matter, and it’s about not having to label everything, not having to clarify what boxes you’re checking.”

“Right now in my life, I am so happy just doing me and being there for myself,” she said on Laverne Cox’s If We're Being Honest podcast. “I’m very much so a personality person. If you get that banter with me, you can read my face perfectly, I don’t care if you’re a boy, girl or in between. You are my person, and you are just the package that that person comes in. I’m very much about the personality and I don't really do labels for attraction.”

Back in 2015, Lily-Rose Depp posed for a photography project that focused on the broad spectrum of human sexuality and many people took it as her coming out as queer. In response, she said that wasn’t her intention and she didn’t feel the need to publicly label herself.

“That was really misconstrued, that whole thing. A lot of people took it as me coming out, but that’s not what I was trying to do. I was literally doing it just to say that you don’t have to label your sexuality; so many kids these days are not labeling their sexuality and I think that’s so cool,” she told Nylon.

She continued, “You don't have to label yourself, because it’s not set in stone. It’s so fluid and there’s so much pressure on kids to label themselves and say, ‘This is what I am, this is what I like.’ I was just trying to say that it's unnecessary…It’s not anybody’s business, because I am going to date whoever I'm going to date.”

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan doesn’t feel the need to label her sexuality, explaining that right now, she’s basing all of her romantic relationships on personality. To her, she says she doesn’t care about gender identity and is all about how well she meshes with another person.

Keke Palmer has been open about her journey of self-discovery with her sexuality but doesn’t feel the need to label things. At one point, she admits she tried to push away her attraction to women but now she feels more comfortable with herself -- although that doesn’t mean everyone needs to know what’s going on in her personal life.

“I’m not bound in my sexuality. I’m just doing me,” she shared in an interview with Them. “I think that hopefully people are coming around to that reality when it comes to the queer community. Why the hell do I need to declare to you who’s laying in my bed?”

Bebe Rexha doesn’t want to publicly label her sexuality because she says she doesn’t really know how she identifies -- and won’t know until she finds the perfect person for herself. She explained that she’s simply attracted to “whoever inspires” her.

“It’s just so hard because everybody wants to put people in boxes and I don’t like boxes, as you can tell with my music,” she told Gay Times. “Until I find ‘the one,’ I can’t just say what I am. I just want to find someone I love and who loves me -- and I don’t care if that's a boy or a girl.”

After Joshua Bassett shared that he was attracted to Harry Styles, people began speculating about his sexuality. But Joshua explained that he didn’t want to label himself just yet and wasn’t “rushing to a conclusion” about his sexuality.

“There are plenty of letters in the alphabet. Sometimes your letter changes, sometimes you try a different one, other times you realize you’re not what you thought you were, or maybe you always knew. All of these can be true,” he explained to GQ. “I’m happy to be a part of the LGBTQ+ community because they embrace all. Don’t let anyone tell you love isn’t love. They’re the ones who probably need it the most.”

Chrishell Stause surprised fans when she began dating musician G Flip, so following her announcement, many people began to question how she labeled her sexuality. Chrishell explained in an Instagram video that she didn’t have a specific identity to share, she just knew who she was attracted to.

“I know some of you won't understand this or agree with this, but for me it is about the person. It is about their heart,” Chrishell said. “For me, I am attracted to masculine energy, and I don't really care what the physical form is.”

When it comes to her sexuality, Lizzo says she doesn’t identify with just one label. Instead, she says she sits somewhere on the LGBTQ+ spectrum so she can’t give herself just one specific label.

“I personally don’t ascribe to just one thing. I cannot sit here right now and tell you I’m just one thing,” she shared with Billboard. “That’s why the colors for LGBTQ+ are a rainbow! Because there’s a spectrum, and right now we try to keep it black and white. That's just not working for me.”

Tyler Posey has been romantically involved with both men and women but he says he doesn’t want to put a LGBTQ+ label on himself because he believes that no matter what he says, people will get mad.

“I’ve never defined myself. I don’t think I want to put a label on myself ’cause somebody’s going to get mad," he said on the Zach Sang Show. “Whatever. I’m just me. I’ve been with dudes, I’ve been with girls.”

Shay Mitchell says that when it comes to sharing how she identifies, she doesn’t want to put a label on anything because she believes she’s always changing. Before meeting her partner Matte Babel and welcoming children, Shay explained that she could one day fall in love with a woman.