Kamala Harris' Stepdaughter Ella Emhoff Slams Rumors of Mental Breakdown and Hospitalization Following Election Loss

Ella Emhoff is setting the record straight when it comes to her mental health.

Ella, the daughter of Doug Emhoff, and stepdaughter of Vice President Kamala Harris, took to social media Saturday to react to rumors about her having a mental breakdown following the presidential election, after photos of her crying during Harris' concession speech began circulating online.

Posting on her Instagram Stories, the model and fashion designer called the rumors, "not true," sharing an impassioned explainer about how she was feeling following Donald Trump's win over Harris Tuesday.

"Ok, I'm just gonna go out and say it," she wrote on top of a mirror selfie. "There’s a rumor about me having a mental breakdown and getting checked into a hospital. Not true."

Ella continued, "Also f--k you if you’re out there spreading that."

As for those emotional photos -- which saw her father, Doug, and Minnesota Governor, Tim Walz also holding back tears, Ella said there's nothing wrong with having a "good cry."

"There’s nothing wrong with showing emotion and crying," she added. "Anyone who says there is probably needs a good cry."

While Ella admitted that she has "struggled with my mental health my whole life," she's not ashamed, and is still processing her emotions amid Harris' shocking loss. As for what she's been doing to cope, Ella seems to be returning to her normal routine, which includes things like "playing fetch" with her dog Jerry.

"I've literally just been here playing fetch with Jerry," Ella quipped as she put the online rumblings to rest.

The post, which included a photo of Ella wearing baggy jeans and a cropped white T-shirt, featured Jerry, as he looked up at the blue dog toy in her hand.

Ella's mother, Kerstin, who shares the 25-year-old with ex-husband Doug, also took to social media over the weekend to defend her daughter, as she called the rumor "MAGA bs," referencing the supporters of president-elect, Trump.

"Leave my kids alone," the mother of two wrote on X (formerly Twitter). "Ella is doing great and spending a lovely day with her mom! Having the ability to show your emotions is something we should all hope for. It's ok to not feel great right now."

Kerstin added: "We aren't letting anyone break our family down."

In Harris' concession speech Wednesday, she reflected on her campaign and thanked those who supported her bid on the Democratic ticket, after she stepped following President Joe Biden's decision to drop out of the race.